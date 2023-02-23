VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HydroGraph Clean Power Inc. (CSE: HG) ( HGCPF) (the “Company” or “HydroGraph”), a commercial manufacturer of high-quality nanomaterials, today announced that its Hyperion System (“Hyperion”), designed for scaled-up production of the Company’s high-purity graphene, has been fully assembled and has undergone successful testing at the individual reaction chamber level, with final testing as a complete production unit currently underway. Additionally, HydroGraph has been able to confirm that the capex cost per metric ton of graphene produced will be one of the lowest, if not the lowest, in the industry.



Competitive Advantages

HydroGraph’s patented Hyperion System is recognized for its environmental and commercial advantage and is patented for high-yield production of graphene via detonation, which allows the Company to produce the highest quality graphene, 99.8% purity, on the market. The Hyperion System leverages the energy within the hydrocarbon gas raw material and ignites that energy with a simple electric spark. The elegant Hyperion System has no rotating equipment and uses very little energy, no solvents, and produces no greenhouse gas emissions.

The Hyperion System is easily scaled for commercial production due to its compact, 3 meters by 3 meters, and modular footprint allowing for deployment virtually anywhere in the world. Each Hyperion System can produce over 10 tons per year.

HydroGraph’s core products include:

Standard fractal graphene, an additive super-material used to enhance strength, water resistance, flexibility, electrical conductivity

Reactive graphene, HydroGraph’s proprietary graphene with a unique reactive shell, enables it to chemically combine with other products, a superior bonding process to the competitors.

HydroGraph can customize its core graphene products to more effectively bond with materials, delivering on customers’ required enhanced material properties, ultimately delivering better options for customers at a lower cost and at commercial scale.

Business Growth

With the addition of experienced business development resources and production availability for testing and validation quantities, customer engagement has seen significant progress in last few months. Customer excitement and confidence is being driven by the ability of HydroGraph’s nanomaterials to be easily embedded in the customer product portfolio to enhance the material properties. Customer confidence is essential as HydroGraph’s graphene is going into products that have a multiple decade lifespan.

The Company is currently engaged in meaningful discussions with over 30 potential customers, many of which are large multinational companies, and on track to have over a dozen NDAs/testing agreements by the end of February. Discussions with customers and partners involve over 20 different applications, covering a significant portion of the potential $2.5B market (2028). This includes the lubrication market where HydroGraph’s graphene can reduce the coefficient of friction by over 50%, and energy storage where HydroGraph’s graphene can improve charge acceptance in lead acid batteries by 47%.

HydroGraph also recently received its US OTC listing, trading under the symbol HGCPF on the OTCQB, providing access to a larger US shareholder base.

About HydroGraph

HydroGraph Clean Power Inc. was founded in 2017 to fund and commercialize green, cost-effective processes to manufacture high-purity graphene, hydrogen and other strategic materials in bulk. Publicly listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange in December 2021, the Company acquired the exclusive license from Kansas State University to produce both graphene and hydrogen through their patented detonation process. More information about the Company and its products can be found on the HydroGraph website. www.hydrograph.com/

For company updates, please follow HydroGraph on LinkedIn and Twitter.

