Sierra Metals Inc. (TSX: SMT) ("Sierra Metals" or "the Company") announces the filing at the BVL by its subsidiary, Sociedad Minera Corona S.A. ("Corona") of its unaudited Financial Statements and the Management’s Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A") for the fourth quarter and full-year 2022.

The Company holds an 81.8% interest in Corona. The unaudited Financial Statements and MD&A can be viewed at:

SMV+--+Superintendencia+del+Mercado+de+Valores+--+Informaci%26oacute%3Bn+Financiera

To search for the Company’s financial statements, enter the following parameters in the empty fields:

Empresa: Sociedad Minera Corona S.A.

Periodo: 2022 and Trimestre IV

Sierra Metals will release its Q4 and full-year 2022 consolidated financial statements on Monday, March 13th, 2023, with an investor conference call on Tuesday, March 14th, 2023.

About Sierra Metals

Sierra Metals Inc. is a diversified Canadian mining company with Green Metal exposure including copper production and base metal production with precious metals byproduct credits, focused on the production and development of its Yauricocha Mine in Peru, and Bolivar and Cusi Mines in Mexico. The Company is focused on increasing production volume and growing mineral resources. The Company has large land packages at all three mines with several prospective regional targets providing longer-term exploration upside and mineral resource growth potential.

The Company's Common Shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "SMT".

