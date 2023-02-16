Favorable safety profile to date, with no occurrence of high-grade (>2) cytokine release syndrome or dose-limiting toxicities

Preliminary signs of anti-tumor activity were observed, with iRECIST stable disease (iSD) in 8 out of 14 evaluable patients at week 8 and PSA levels stabilizing or decreasing in heavily pre-treated patients

Dose escalation is ongoing

UTRECHT, The Netherlands and PHILADELPHIA, Feb. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LAVA Therapeutics N.V. ( LVTX ), a clinical stage immuno-oncology company focused on developing its proprietary Gammabody™ platform of bispecific gamma-delta T cell engagers to transform the treatment of cancer, today announced initial clinical data from its ongoing Phase 1/2a study of LAVA-1207 in patients with therapy refractory metastatic castration resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC). The data are presented in a poster presentation at the American Society of Clinical Oncology Genitourinary Cancers Symposium (ASCO GU) taking place in San Francisco from February 16-18, 2023.



“These early data from the first five cohorts of our Phase 1/2a study indicate LAVA-1207 to have a favorable safety profile in patients with therapy refractory metastatic castration resistant prostate cancer. Importantly, preliminary signs of clinical activity were observed with disease stabilization and PSA reduction during dose escalation in these heavily pretreated patients,” said Niven Mehra, M.D., Ph.D., medical oncologist at the Radboud University Medical Center in Nijmegen, The Netherlands. “We are encouraged by the progress of this trial and will continue to enroll patients for additional cohorts.”

LAVA-1207 is an Fc-containing humanized bispecific antibody that directly engages prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA) and the Vδ2-T cell receptor chain of Vγ9Vδ2-T cells to mediate potent killing of PSMA-expressing prostate cancer cells. The objectives of the Phase 1/2a study (EudraCT 2021-001789-39; NCT05369000) are to investigate safety and tolerability, evaluate pharmacokinetic and pharmacodynamic effects, immunogenicity and preliminary antitumor activity of LAVA-1207. LAVA-1207 is administered via intravenous infusion every two weeks.

The data presented to date show that a total of 20 patients have been treated with doses ranging from 1.5 to 120 micrograms of LAVA-1207, with treatment duration ranging from 4 to 38 weeks. The safety profile is favorable to date, without occurrence of high grade (>2) cytokine release syndrome or dose-limiting toxicities. LAVA-1207 showed predictable and linear pharmacokinetics and on-mechanism pharmacodynamics including Vγ9Vδ2-T cell activation. Preliminary signs of anti-tumor activity were observed at week 8, with iRECIST stable disease (iSD) in 8 out of 14 evaluable patients and PSA levels stabilizing or decreasing. The largest overall decrease in PSA was 61% (46% vs baseline). The patient improved clinically with improvement in pain and fatigue. Dose escalation is continuing both in Europe and the U.S.

“We are encouraged by these initial data for LAVA-1207,” said Stephen Hurly, president and chief executive officer of LAVA Therapeutics. “At LAVA Therapeutics, we are committed to transforming cancer therapy. I am thrilled to see our second clinical asset continuing to move forward, and an emerging safety profile with the potential for differentiation from prior generation PSMA directed bispecific T-cell engagers.”

LAVA-1207

LAVA-1207 is a Gammabody™ that conditionally activates Vγ9Vδ2 (Vgamma9 Vdelta2) T cells upon crosslinking to prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA) to trigger the potent and preferential killing of PSMA-positive tumor cells, including metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC).

About LAVA Therapeutics

LAVA Therapeutics N.V. is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company utilizing its proprietary Gammabody™ platform to develop a portfolio of bispecific gamma-delta T cell engagers for the potential treatment of solid and hematologic malignancies. The Company utilizes bispecific antibodies engineered to selectively kill cancer cells by triggering Vγ9Vδ2 (Vgamma9 Vdelta2) T cell antitumor effector functions upon cross-linking to tumor-associated antigens. LAVA-051, the Company’s lead candidate for the treatment of multiple myeloma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia, is enrolling patients in a Phase 1/2a clinical study (EudraCT 2020-004583-26; NCT04887259). A Phase 1/2a clinical study to evaluate LAVA-1207 in patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) is also enrolling (EudraCT 2021-001789-39; NCT05369000). For more information, please visit www.lavatherapeutics.com, and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter and YouTube.

LAVA’s Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Statements

