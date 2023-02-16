Quest Diagnostics Teams Up with Tower Health to Deliver High-Value, Innovative Laboratory Services

SECAUCUS, N.J. and WEST READING, Pa., Feb. 16, 2023

SECAUCUS, N.J. and WEST READING, Pa., Feb. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Quest Diagnostics (NYSE: DGX), the world's leading provider of diagnostic information services, and Tower Health, a regional integrated healthcare system in Pennsylvania, are teaming up to enhance the quality and value of diagnostic services to patients and their doctors.

Under the multi-year agreement Quest will provide laboratory supply chain expertise, including the purchase of capital equipment, supplies and reagents. Quest will also continue to perform reference testing for Tower, in addition to further exploring additional opportunities that drive long-term value for both organizations.

"We are excited to team up with Tower Health, a leading healthcare provider in Pennsylvania," said Jim Davis, CEO and President, Quest Diagnostics. "As more people return to care and hospitals contend with post-COVID-19 challenges, hospital systems like Tower Health are turning to Quest for help on executing their lab strategy, taking advantage of our expertise, innovation, and scale so they can focus on caring for patients and the community."

Tower Health provides healthcare and wellness services to communities in Berks, Chester, Montgomery, and Philadelphia Counties. Quest will support three hospitals within the Tower Health network: Reading Hospital; Phoenixville Hospital; and Pottstown Hospital.

"We are pleased to partner with Quest Diagnostics to help us streamline and enhance our lab operations," said Tower Health president and CEO P. Sue Perrotty. "The ability to leverage Quest's purchasing power for equipment and supplies and their expertise in supply chain logistics allows us to continue to do what we do best: provide high-quality care to our patients."

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics empowers people to take action to improve health outcomes. Derived from the world's largest database of clinical lab results, our diagnostic insights reveal new avenues to identify and treat disease, inspire healthy behaviors and improve healthcare management. Quest annually serves one in three adult Americans and half the physicians and hospitals in the United States, and our 50,000 employees understand that, in the right hands and with the right context, our diagnostic insights can inspire actions that transform lives. www.QuestDiagnostics.com

About Tower Health

Tower Health is a regional integrated healthcare system that offers leading-edge, compassionate healthcare and wellness services to communities in Berks, Chester, Montgomery, and Philadelphia Counties. With approximately 11,500 team members, Tower Health consists of Reading Hospital in West Reading; Phoenixville Hospital in Phoenixville; Pottstown Hospital in Pottstown; and St. Christopher's Hospital for Children, a partnership of Tower Health and Drexel University in Philadelphia. It also includes Reading Hospital Rehabilitation at Wyomissing; Reading Hospital School of Health Sciences in West Reading; home healthcare provided by Tower Health at Home; TowerDirect ambulance and emergency response; Tower Health Medical Group; and a network of 25 urgent care facilities across the Tower Health service area. For more information, visit towerhealth.org.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/quest-diagnostics-teams-up-with-tower-health-to-deliver-high-value-innovative-laboratory-services-301747704.html

SOURCE Quest Diagnostics

