VIAVI Presents Energy Efficiency and Sustainability Demonstration Hosted by Amazon Web Services

Author's Avatar
3 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

CHANDLER, Ariz., Feb. 16, 2023

CHANDLER, Ariz., Feb. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Viavi Solutions Inc. (VIAVI) (NASDAQ: VIAV) today announced participation in a demonstration of 5G and beyond wireless network management showcasing energy-efficient and low-power cell environments that maintain or improve user experience. Hosted by AWS, the demonstration will take place in the AWS Village at the Fira Barcelona, Gran Via, at MWC 2023.

Viavi_Logo.jpg

The demonstration addresses a real-world use case for O-RAN, leveraging VIAVI TeraVM RIC Test and rApps on a non-real time RIC, with AWS hosting. The demonstration will show how the RIC takes feeds from the RAN and uses rApps to make decisions to optimize RAN management. TeraVM RIC Test emulates the RAN (UEs, O-RU, O-DU, O-CU) and provides RAN scenarios, including cell power usage to the RIC, thereby helping train the rApps on real scenarios. As an example, a combination of traffic steering and energy efficiency rApps apply AI and Machine Learning for traffic steering around different cells, and then determine how to best keep the cells operating at as low power as possible without reducing user experience or in many cases, making it better.

"The VIAVI cloud vision works with industry to improve time-to-revenue and time-to-market through partnership on the delivery of, and transition to, cloud-based networks and integration. Working with AWS, we enable service in the cloud – through both our cloud-based solutions and as part of their cloud workflow," said Sameh Yamany, Ph.D., Chief Technology Officer, VIAVI. "As this partner demonstration shows, we will enable an industry equipped to leverage VIAVI capabilities with fully validated, provisioned, and observable networks that are ready to go when the cloud is turned up in any use case."

Leveraging its RANtoCore™ heritage, VIAVI offers the most comprehensive test suite on the market for lab validation, field deployment and service assurance of O-RAN networks. With vast experience validating network products for operators and manufacturers worldwide, VIAVI allows any node – O-RU, O-DU, O-CU, RIC and Core – and complete end-to-end testing to be performed on premise, in the cloud or as a service. The suite of Cloud RANtoCore Solutions available on AWS includes RIC Test, Core Emulator, Core Test, O-CU Test, O-DU Test and Cloud UE. VIAVI has previously participated in demonstrations as a member of the O-RAN ALLIANCE and Telecom Infra Project (TIP).

Beyond TeraVM, the VIAVI portfolio includes a growing line of cloud-hosted and cloud-enabling solutions that help keep customers' business moving before, during, and after migration to the cloud. This includes AIOps accelerating operators' digital transformation to the dark NOC, Fusion automated testing, Private Network Intelligence, the ONMSi remote fiber test system, and Observer network performance monitoring and diagnostics. Many of these solutions are enabled by the Network Integrated Test, Real-Time Analytics and Optimization (NITRO) platform and are available today directly and through key partners such as AWS.

About VIAVI
VIAVI (NASDAQ: VIAV) is a global provider of network test, monitoring and assurance solutions for communications service providers, hyperscalers, equipment manufacturers, enterprises, government and avionics. VIAVI is also a leader in light management technologies for 3D sensing, anti-counterfeiting, consumer electronics, industrial, automotive, government and aerospace applications. Together with our customers and partners we are United in Possibility, finding innovative ways to solve real-world problems. Learn more about VIAVI at www.viavisolutions.com. Follow us on VIAVI Perspectives, LinkedIn, Twitter, YouTube and Facebook.

Media Inquiries:

North America

Sonus PR

Micah Warren

[email protected]

EMEA & Asia Pacific/Japan

Sonus PR

Chevaan Seresinhe

[email protected]

Latin America

Edelman Significa

Monica Czeszak

[email protected]

India

Voila Communications

Manish Sharma

[email protected]

China

Archetype

Geff Pan

[email protected]


favicon.png?sn=SF14841&sd=2023-02-16 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/viavi-presents-energy-efficiency-and-sustainability-demonstration-hosted-by-amazon-web-services-301748191.html

SOURCE VIAVI Solutions

rt.gif?NewsItemId=SF14841&Transmission_Id=202302160630PR_NEWS_USPR_____SF14841&DateId=20230216
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.