DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / February 16, 2023 / Gold River Productions, Inc. (OTC PINK:GRPS) ("GRPS") (http://www.transamaqua.com) (D/B/A Trans American Aquaculture) issued a shareholder update presentation which outlines operational status and go-forward plans, financial projections, and significant corporate events.

Dear Shareholders,

As we carve the path forward for Trans American Aquaculture, we would like to present our first formal shareholder update. We are excited for what the future holds for the company and our shareholders and we would like to share a few key milestones, projections, and events with you today. A link to the presentation and additional details can be found here GRPS/TAA Shareholder Update.

First, Our 2023 shrimp growth season is underway with the production of our proprietary post larvae (baby shrimp) and puts us on track for an early summer first harvest. Key Milestones of the production process are detailed out in the presentation.

Second, we are projecting two full harvest cycles with a production target of 1.2M pounds of pristine, antibiotic and hormone free shrimp.

Third, based on production targets and current market pricing, we are projecting $4.4M in revenue in 2023, with significant revenue growth based on expansion and intensification in 2024 and 2025.

Fourth, we are in the process of formally changing the name to Trans American Aquaculture, Inc. This will include a new ticker symbol as well.

Lastly, we have started the process of a multi-year financial audit as part of our plans to up list by the end of 2023.

We are very excited at the opportunity that lies ahead for the company and our shareholders, and we want to thank you for your continued support.

Best Regards,

Adam Thomas

Chairman and CEO

About Trans American Aquaculture

Trans American Aquaculture produces premium quality, farm-raised white shrimp, 100% free of antibiotics and hormones, and cultivated using safe and sustainable practices.

Using decades of experience in the shrimp aquaculture industry, our products are grown with our superior technology and our proprietary genetics which results in a superior fresh product always grown in the United States. For more information, please visit http://www.transamaqua.com

