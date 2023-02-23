SEATTLE, Feb. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Accolade, Inc. ( ACCD) today announced changes to its Board of Directors. The Company announced today that long-time executive Michael Hilton will step down from his operating role at the Company to join the Board of Directors, replacing Tom Neff, who has served on Accolade’s Board since 2010.



“Michael has been instrumental in helping Accolade reshape how healthcare is experienced in this country. I look forward to benefitting from his experience and counsel as the newest member of our Board of Directors,” said Rajeev Singh, Accolade Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board of Directors. “At the same time, we honor the incredible long-time commitment from Tom Neff. Tom was one of Accolade’s first Board members, and his counsel has been instrumental in helping Accolade achieve the scale and success that we have. He has been an invaluable advisor to me, and a trusted colleague to our Board.”

“I am pleased to welcome Michael to the Accolade Board of Directors. We have worked closely with him throughout the years in his roles at Accolade and he will be a welcome addition to our team. The Board also thanks Tom for his many years of service to Accolade. I have personally enjoyed and benefited from his counsel and partnership, and we wish him all the best,” said Peter Klein, lead independent director.

Michael Hilton joined Accolade in November 2015 as Chief Product Officer, leading Accolade’s transition from a services company to a products and services market leader. Prior to Accolade, Hilton was co-founder of Concur with Accolade CEO Rajeev Singh and Steve Singh. Hilton has previously served on the Boards of Directors of publicly traded Plex Systems and Concur, and privately held Apptentive, Yapta and Trover. Hilton is a graduate of University of California Santa Cruz and lives in Washington State.

