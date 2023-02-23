Superior Industries International, Inc. (“Superior” or the “Company”) ( NYSE:SUP, Financial) announced today that it will release financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2022, on Thursday, March 2, 2023.

A conference call will be held to discuss the financial results on Thursday, March 2, 2023 at 8:00 AM ET and will be hosted by Majdi Abulaban, President and Chief Executive Officer, Tim Trenary, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, and Joanne Finnorn, Senior Vice President, Investor Relations, Sustainability and Corporate Secretary.

The conference call may be accessed by dialing +1 786 697 3501 for participants in the U.S./Canada or 866 580 3963 for participants outside the U.S./Canada using the required conference ID 7630054. The live conference call can also be accessed by logging into the Company’s website at www.supind.com or by clicking this link: earnings+call+webcast. A replay of the webcast will be available on the Company’s website immediately following the conclusion of the call.

About Superior Industries

Superior is one of the world’s leading aluminum wheel suppliers. Superior’s team collaborates with customers to design, engineer, and manufacture a wide variety of innovative and high quality products utilizing the latest light weighting and finishing technologies. Superior also maintains leading aftermarket brands ATS®, RIAL®, ALUTEC®, and ANZIO®. Headquartered in Southfield, Michigan, Superior is listed on the New York Stock Exchange. For more information, please visit www.supind.com.

