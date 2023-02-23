Manitex International (Nasdaq: MNTX) ("Manitex" or the "Company"),a leading international provider of truck cranes, specialized industrial equipment, and construction equipment rental solutions serving the infrastructure and construction markets, today announced the appointment of Paolo Balugani to General Manager of Manitex Valla, the Company’s electric crane division.

“We are pleased to announce Paolo will be joining Manitex International to lead our electric industrial crane division, Manitex Valla,” said Michael Coffey, Manitex’s Chief Executive Officer. “Paolo has over 32 years of experience in the crane and aerial platform industry, most recently serving as CEO and co-founder of Palfinger Platform Italy. The addition of Paolo is an important step in our updated corporate strategic plan. His leadership, industry knowledge and operating experience will be critical in advancing our growth plans, which include bringing Valla’s line of electric industrial cranes to the North America market and developing and introducing new products to the global market.”

Paolo will oversee all operations of Manitex Valla from the Company’s manufacturing operations in Panaro, Italy, where he will report to Manitex International’s Vice President and Italian Managing Director, Giovanni Tacconi.

“I have had the pleasure of working with Paolo Balugani in the past, and I am excited to have someone with his industry expertise fill this critical role. In recent months Paolo has been working as a consultant to the Company and he has been instrumental in the development and refinement of our strategic growth plans, so we are fortunate he will be joining the Company to help us execute on these important strategic initiatives,” said Giovanni Tacconi, Manitex’s Vice President and Italian Managing Director.

Valla cranes was founded in Northern Italy in 1945 and is a leading innovator of safe, reliable, and carbon neutral lifting solutions. The Valla product team has developed many industry firsts and now produces an impressive range of electric powered remote and/or semi-autonomous lifting solutions. The Valla product offering may be found at www.vallacrane.com. Some of the Valla product line will be on display at ConExpo 2023, in Las Vegas, Nevada on March 14-18, 2023.

About Manitex International, Inc.

Manitex International is a leading provider of mobile truck cranes, industrial lifting solutions, aerial work platforms, construction equipment and rental solutions that serve general construction, crane companies, and heavy industry. The company engineers and manufactures its products in North America and Europe, distributing through independent dealers worldwide. Our brands include Manitex, PM, Oil & Steel, Valla, and Rabern Rentals.

