Identiv%2C+Inc. (NASDAQ: INVE), a global leader in digital security and identification in the Internet of Things (IoT), will hold a teleconference and webcast on Thursday, March 2, 2023 at 5:00 p.m. EST to discuss its financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2022. Financial results will be published in a press release prior to the call and available on the investor relations section of the Company’s website.

Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2022 Earnings Teleconference Details

Date: Thursday, March 2, 2023

Time: 5:00 p.m. EST (2:00 p.m. PST)

Toll-Free: 888-506-0062

International Number: 973-528-0011

Call ID: 457420

The teleconference will also be webcasted; to register for the live webcast or replay, please use this link. The teleconference replay will be available through March 15, 2023, by dialing 877-481-4010 (Toll-Free Replay Number) or 919-882-2331 (International Replay Number) and entering passcode 47503.

If you have any difficulty connecting with the teleconference, please contact Identiv’s investor relations team at [email protected].

About Identiv

Identiv, Inc. is a global leader in digitally securing the physical world. Identiv’s platform encompasses RFID and NFC, cybersecurity, and the full spectrum of physical access, video, and audio security. Identiv is a publicly traded company, and its common stock is listed on the NASDAQ Stock Market LLC in the U.S. under the symbol “INVE.” For more information, visit identiv.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230216005338/en/