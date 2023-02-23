Taura Gold Appoints New Director

2 hours ago
VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / February 16, 2023 / Taura Gold Inc. (

TSXV:TORA, Financial) (the "Company" or "Taura") is pleased to announce that Vince Sapuppo has been appointed a director of the Company.

Mr. Sapuppo, a Chartered Accountant, has over 20 years' experience in the mining industry. He was the Chief Financial Officer at Roxgold Inc. from 2018 to 2021. Previously, he was the General Manager, Mergers and Acquisitions (Acting) at Newcrest Mining. Prior to that, Mr. Sapuppo also worked for BHP for over 10 years where he held various senior finance positions including Vice President Reporting, Divisional Chief Financial Officer and Controller roles.

The Company also advises that P. Joseph Meagher has resigned as director. Mr. Meagher will remain in his position as Chief Financial Officer of the Company.

About Taura Gold

Taura Gold is focused on gold exploration in Canada. It is currently actively exploring the Shabu River Project in the Red Lake District of Northwestern Ontario.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF TAURA GOLD INC.
Dominic Verdejo
President and Chief Executive Officer

For further information, please call 604-678-5308 or email [email protected].

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Taura Gold Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/739540/Taura-Gold-Appoints-New-Director

img.ashx?id=739540

WRITTEN BY

