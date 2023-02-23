Largo Announces Change in Leadership

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

Largo Inc. ("Largo" or the "Company") (TSX: LGO) (NASDAQ: LGO) announces a change in leadership in which Paulo Misk, President and Chief Executive Officer has left the organization with immediate effect.

The Company’s Board of Directors (“the Board”) has appointed Mr. Daniel Tellechea as interim Chief Executive Officer to assist the Company through this period of transition. Mr. Tellechea has served on the Company’s Board of Directors since 2015 and currently serves as the Chair of the Company’s Operations Committee.

A search for a permanent Chief Executive Officer has begun and the Company has not amended its goals or objectives planned for the ensuing year, including its previously announced 2023 guidance.

J. Alberto Arias Chairman of the Board of Directors stated, “Daniel has extensive experience in the metals and mining sector with some of the most successful metal companies in the Americas. His skill set will be invaluable during this period of management transition and his priority will be on the efficiency of the Company’s vanadium operations in Brazil. The Company continues with its goal of adding shareholder value through its two-pillar strategy as a tier one vanadium supplier with an emerging U.S.-based energy storage business with manufacturing facilities in Massachusetts.”

Mr. Tellechea has extensive experience in international mining, most recently serving as President & CEO of Sierra Metals, Inc. from 2007 to 2014, a Toronto based mining company listed on both the Toronto Stock Exchange with assets in Mexico and Peru. Prior to Sierra Metals, Mr. Tellechea was President and CEO of Asarco LLC from 2003 to 2005, and also served as the Managing Director of Finance and Administration for Asarco’s parent, Grupo Mexico from 1994 to 2003. Mr. Tellechea also served as Asarco’s Chief Financial Officer and Vice President of Finance for Southern Copper Corporation, which was majority owned by Grupo Mexico. Mr. Tellechea earned a Bachelor of Science in Accounting and a Master’s Degree in Business Administration from Tecnologico de Monterrey.

About Largo

Largo has a long and successful history as one of the world’s preferred vanadium companies through the supply of its VPURE™ and VPURE+™ products, which are sourced from one of the world's highest-grade vanadium deposits at the Company's Maracás Menchen Mine in Brazil. Aiming to enhance value creation at Largo, the Company is in the process of implementing a titanium dioxide pigment plant using feedstock sourced from its existing operations in addition to advancing its U.S.-based clean energy division with its VCHARGE vanadium batteries. Largo’s VCHARGE vanadium batteries contain a variety of innovations, enabling an efficient, safe and ESG-aligned long duration solution that is fully recyclable at the end of its 25+ year lifespan. Producing some of the world’s highest quality vanadium, Largo’s strategic business plan is based on two pillars: 1.) leading vanadium supplier with an outlined growth plan and 2.) U.S.-based energy storage business support a low carbon future.

Largo’s common shares trade on the Nasdaq Stock Market and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "LGO". For more information on the Company, please visit www.largoinc.com.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230216005321r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230216005321/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.