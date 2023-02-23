Avant Brands Announces Timing of Release of 2022 Annual Results and Conference Call

2 hours ago
KELOWNA, BC / ACCESSWIRE / February 16, 2023 / Avant Brands Inc. (

TSX:AVNT, Financial) (OTCQX:AVTBF, Financial) (FRA:1BU0, Financial) ("Avant" or the "Company"), a leading producer of innovative, premium handcrafted cannabis products, is pleased to announce that it intends to release its financial and operating results for the year ended November 30, 2022, after the close of the Toronto Stock Exchange on Monday, February 27, 2023.

A conference call with management will be held on Tuesday, February 28th, 2023, at 1 PM PT (4 PM ET).

Conference Call Dial Details:

Canada/USA TF: +1-800-319-4610

International Toll: +1-604-638-5340

A transcript of the call will be posted on the Company's website at www.avantbrands.ca within 48 hours of the call.

About Avant Brands Inc.

Avant is an innovative, market-leading premium cannabis company. Avant has multiple operational production facilities across Canada, which produce high-quality, handcrafted cannabis products, based on unique and exceptional cultivars. Avant's products are distributed via three complementary sales channels: recreational, medical and export. Avant's recreational consumer brands include: BLK MKT™, Tenzo™, Cognōscente™ and Treehugger™, which are sold in British Columbia, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Atlantic Canada and the territories. The Company's medical cannabis brand, GreenTec™, is distributed nationwide, directly to qualified patients through its GreenTec Medical portal and through various medical cannabis partners.

Avant is a publicly traded corporation listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (

TSX:AVNT, Financial), and cross-trades on the OTCQX Best Market (OTCQX:AVTBF, Financial) and Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FRA:1BU0, Financial). The Company is headquartered in Kelowna, British Columbia and has operations in British Columbia, Alberta and Ontario.

To learn more about Avant, access the investor presentation, or learn more about its consumer brands, please visit www.avantbrands.ca.

For additional information, please contact:

Investor Relations at Avant Brands Inc.
1-800-351-6358
[email protected]

