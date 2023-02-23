CareDx, Inc. (Nasdaq: CDNA), a leading precision medicine company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of clinically differentiated, high-value healthcare solutions for transplant patients and caregivers -- today announced that it will be presenting its latest solutions to support the cellular transplant and therapy ecosystem at the 2023 Tandem Meetings |Transplantation & Cellular Therapy Meetings of ASTCT™ and CIBMTR® taking place February 15-19 in Orlando, Florida.

“We look forward to sharing our latest advancements in cell therapy monitoring solutions at this year’s Tandem Meetings,” said Reg Seeto, CEO and President of CareDx. “Additionally, we are pleased to share our innovative digital health solutions to address the needs of patient and transplant centers within this ecosystem.”

“We are excited to work with CareDx on AutoCell,” said Dr. Stella Davies, Director, Division of Bone Marrow Transplantation and Immune Deficiency and Professor at Cincinnati Children’s. “CAR-T cells are becoming a treatment of choice in certain childhood leukemias. Precise measurements of CAR-T levels and persistence in patients may allow for better patient management and earlier detection of disease relapse, potentially improving patient outcomes.”

Data being presented:

Meet the Author Poster Sessions, Thursday, February 16, 5:45 – 6:45 pm ET

Poster 279: AutoCell: High Sensitivity Solution for Autologous CAR-T Cell Therapy Monitoring, Presented by Lily Wong, MS. AutoCell™ is for research use only and may provide a sensitive pharmacokinetics (PK) monitoring solution for patients treated with all FDA approved autologous CAR-Ts to enable earlier risk prediction and patient stratification.

Business in the Pre-COVID Vs Post-COVID Era, Presented by Chris Boatner, RN, BSBM, BMTCN, CCRC, CCM, CMCN, Clinical Analyst, CareDx.

CareDx is a leading provider of digital health solutions that powerfully link participating transplant centers, healthcare providers, and patients in better navigating the complex transplant journey to improve patient care. CareDx will be hosting a product theatre to describe the latest advancements across its digital health portfolio.

CareDx Digital Product Theatre for Transplant Centers and Patients

CareDx will be showcasing a broad spectrum of digital health solutions that address needs in the cellular transplant and therapy ecosystem, including workflow management, regulatory reporting, medication management, and remote patient management. Key focus areas include:

Transplant Center Workflow Management Solution with Ottr ® Cellular: Designed for hematopoietic cellular transplant and cellular therapy centers.

Designed for hematopoietic cellular transplant and cellular therapy centers. Transplant Center Medication Management Solution with MedActionPlan PRO ® : Designed to improve medication adherence and simplify medication regimens.

Designed to improve medication adherence and simplify medication regimens. Remote patient monitoring with AlloHome ® : Designed for patient engagement and timely interventions.

: Designed for patient engagement and timely interventions. Patient Mobile Health App with AlloCare®: Helps patients track personal health metrics and test results and manage complex medication regimens.

