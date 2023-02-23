Calgary, Alberta, Canada, Feb. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Volt Carbon Technologies Inc. (“Volt Carbon” or the “Company”) (TSX-V: VCT) ( TORVF) is pleased to announce the appointment of Carmelo Marrelli as Chief Financial Officer of the Company effective March 1st 2023, subject to approval by the TSX Venture Exchange (“TSX-V”).



Mr. Marrelli brings more than 20 years of financial reporting experience and brings significant experience and support to the Company. Mr. Marrelli is a Chartered Professional Accountant (CPA, CA, CGA), and a member of the Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators, a professional body that certifies corporate secretaries. He received a Bachelor of Commerce degree from the University of Toronto. Mr. Marrelli is the principal of the Marrelli Group, an organization which has provided accounting, corporate secretarial and regulatory compliance services to listed companies on various exchanges for over twenty years. Mr. Marrelli acts as the Chief Financial Officer to several other issuers listed on the TSX, TSX-V and CSE, as well as non-listed companies, and serves as a director of certain issuers.

The company wishes to thank Dr David Madill for his role as Interim CFO.

Pursuant to the Company’s stock option plan, Volt Carbon announces that it has granted an aggregate of 1,500,000 options to a current Director of the Company with an exercise price of $0.12. Additionally, an aggregate of 350,000 options have been granted to current employees and consultants of the Company at an exercise price of $0.08. All options granted expire on February 28, 2028.

About Volt Carbon Technologies

Volt Carbon is a publicly traded carbon science company, with specific interests in energy storage and green energy creation, with holdings in mining claims in the provinces of Ontario, Quebec and British Columbia in Canada. For the latest information on Volt Carbon’s properties and news please refer to the website www.voltcarbontech.com.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

Volt Carbon Technologies Inc.

V-Bond Lee, P. Eng.

CEO, President, Chairman of the Board and Director

Information Contact :

Email: [email protected]

Tel: (647-546-7049)

