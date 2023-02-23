Dynacor Group Inc. (TSX: DNG) (Dynacor or the Corporation), an international gold ore industrial corporation servicing ASMs (artisanal and small-scale miners), is pleased to announce that Cyril Gradis has joined the Corporation's board of directors.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230214005817/en/

Cyril Gradis (Photo: Business Wire)

Cyril Gradis brings a wealth of experience and expertise to the Dynacor Group board, having held various executive and non-executive positions at renowned financial institutions. He has a broad skillset in investment analysis and execution, capital allocation and corporate governance.

Mr. Gradis is Managing Director at Harpe Group, a private investment office based in Zurich and Luxembourg, focusing on sustainable investing across public and private markets. He joined Harpe from Partners Group, where he was a Senior Investment Professional in the European Private Equity team based in London and later in Zug. In this position, he invested in various assets across the consumer, industrial, and TMT sectors, held board observer positions, and contributed to value-creation initiatives in several portfolio companies. Before Partners Group, he worked at Rothschild & Co in merchant and investment banking in Paris and started his career as an attorney-at-law in the Corporate/M&A department of Lenz & Staehelin in Geneva.

Over the last ten years, Cyril Gradis also acted as non-executive Vice-Chairman of SFCO, his family's three-century-old enterprise, which he contributed to transforming into an impact investment company active, namely in Latin America and Africa. In this position, he has led successful cost reduction, legal transformation, and shareholder-base consolidation initiatives. He also sat on the board of Traditions for Tomorrow, an international non-governmental organization active in strengthening the cultural heritage of indigenous communities of Latin America, namely in Southern Peru.

Cyril Gradis' graduated from the law schools of Fribourg (Switzerland) and Heidelberg (Germany) with a focus on corporate and tax law. He also holds an MBA from Columbia University, specializing in finance and investments. Mr. Gradis is a native French speaker, fluent in English and German, and has a good command of Spanish.

Dynacor Group's President and CEO, Jean Martineau, commented, "We are delighted to welcome Cyril Gradis to the board of directors. Cyril brings complementary experience and relevant expertise to the table. We look forward to working with him to continue driving the growth and success of our gold ore-processing business."

Cyril Gradis joins Dynacor Group at a time of significant growth and expansion. He will play a key role in helping the company to continue its upward trajectory and achieve its goals.

"I am thrilled to join the Dynacor Group board and invest in such a well-respected and successful gold ore-processing company. I look forward to working with the team to drive growth and create value for all stakeholders", said Mr. Gradis.

ABOUT DYNACOR

Dynacor is a dividend-paying industrial gold ore processor headquartered in Montreal, Canada. The corporation is engaged in gold production through the processing of ore purchased from the ASM (artisanal and small-scale mining) industry. At present, Dynacor operates in Peru, where its management and processing teams have decades of experience working with ASM miners. It also owns a gold exploration property (Tumipampa) in the Apurimac department.

The corporation intends to expand its processing operations in other jurisdictions as well.

Dynacor produces environmental and socially responsible gold through its PX IMPACT® gold program. A growing number of supportive firms from the fine luxury jewelry, watchmakers and investment sectors pay a small premium to our customer and strategic partner for this PX IMPACT® gold. The premium provides direct investment to develop health and education projects for our artisanal and small-scale miner’s communities.

Dynacor is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (DNG).

FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

Certain statements in the preceding may constitute forward-looking statements, which involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Dynacor, or industry results, to be materially different from any future result, performance or achievement expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These statements reflect management’s current expectations regarding future events and operating performance as of the date of this news release.

Shares Outstanding: 38,486,138

Website: http%3A%2F%2Fwww.dynacor.com+%0A

Twitter: http%3A%2F%2Ftwitter.com%2FDynacorGold

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230214005817/en/