ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / February 16, 2023 / Dinewise, Inc (OTC PINK:DWIS) (referred to as "Dinewise", "we", "us", "our" or the "Company") announces that it will use Artificial Intelligence (AI) throughout it online marketplace. Using AI will significantly impact the PawnTrust marketplace in the following ways.

Personalized Recommendations: PawnTrusts AI powered recommendation systems will analyze a buyers behavior, preferences and purchase history to offer personalized product recommendations. These recommendations will improve the user experience, expand engagement and ultimately increase sales. Improved Search: PawnTrusts AI powered search engines can better understand user intent which will provide more accurate search results. This can help buyers find the products they are looking for faster and more efficiently. Fraud Detection: PawnTrusts AI algorithms can detect and prevent fraudulent activities which will ensure a safe and secure online buying experience. Price Optimization: PawnTrusts AI algorithms can analyze market trends and consumer behavior to optimize pricing strategies. This will help our Pawn Partners set competitive pricing that maximize their profits while ensuring the buyers get a fair deal. Virtual Assistants: PawnTrusts AI powered chatbots and virtual assistants provide instant customer support, improving the user experience without human intervention. Supply Chain Management: Customer experiences rise and fall in the supply chain. PawnTrust AI algorithms analyze supply chain data to optimize inventory management, improve logistics and reduce cost. This will allow our Pawn Partners to deliver products faster and more efficiently improving the overall user experience.

"We have made tremendous progress in building PawnTrust; having AI at the core of our development improves user experience and aligns us with the future of technology," Christina Moore, Director.

About PawnTrust

PawnTrust is the only marketplace exclusively for Pawn Shops. It allows users to buy, borrow and barter through an app on their mobile phone. PawnTrust has established Pawn Partners; which are local Pawn Shops, in which inventory is extrapolated into the PawnTrust Marketplace. This allows the Pawn Shops to immediately and seamlessly have their inventory displayed nationally. PawnTrust uses Artificial Intelligence (AI) in the marketplace platform to automate various workflows including advance image recognition algorithms. Items are automatically identified and descriptions are generated with remarkable accuracy which speeds up the process and standardizes the descriptions. This has the potential to transform the pawn industry where descriptive tags help to create a context based search for a user friendly interface. Using AI will bring an immersive and engaging experience.

Forward-Looking Information

This release includes statements that may constitute ''forward-looking'' statements, usually containing the words ''believe,'' ''estimate,'' ''project,'' ''expect'' or similar expressions. These statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. While the Company believes the expectations reflected in forward-looking statements are reasonable, there can be no assurances such expectations will prove to be accurate. Security holders are cautioned such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties. Certain factors may cause results to differ materially from those anticipated by the forward-looking statements made in this release. Factors that would cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to, acceptance of the Company's current and future products and services in the marketplace, the ability of the Company to develop effective new products and receive regulatory approvals of such products, competitive factors, dependence upon third-party vendors, risks and uncertainties related to the current unknown duration and severity of the COVID-19 pandemic and other risks detailed in the Company's periodic report filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. By making these forward-looking statements, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release.

