Altus Power, Inc. Announces Closing of 220 MW Portfolio With Funding by Blackstone

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

Altus Power, Inc. (“Altus Power” or the “Company”) (NYSE: AMPS), the premier independent developer, owner and operator of commercial-scale solar facilities, today announced that it closed on the acquisition of approximately 220 megawatts (MW) of solar assets, including 207 MW of operating assets and 13 MW of assets under construction. These assets were purchased from True Green Capital Fund III, L.P. under definitive agreements that were previously announced on December 27th, 2022.

The base purchase price of approximately $293 million was financed partially with debt secured from a $204 million long-term funding facility led by Blackstone Structured Finance at a fixed interest rate of 5.62% and the remainder from cash on hand. The interest rate on the debt is fixed for the term of the facility, and Altus Power additionally has the option to refinance the debt without penalty after 3 years.

“We’re pleased to further expand our relationship with Blackstone as the lender for this new portfolio of assets,” commented Gregg Felton, Co-CEO of Altus Power. “Blackstone has a depth of financing experience across a diversity of asset classes and shares our enthusiasm for commercial-scale solar.”

“This portfolio of long-term contracted assets provides a tremendous opportunity for Blackstone to create high quality long-duration investments with attractive risk-adjusted returns for our growing insurance franchise,” said Robert Camacho, Co-Head of Asset Based Finance within Blackstone’s Structured Finance Group.

Growing Community Solar Customer Base

With the addition of these new assets, Altus Power’s portfolio with community solar customers account for over 20% of the Company’s installed megawatts with an additional approximately seventy megawatts in advanced stages of development in New Jersey, Maryland, New York, and Hawaii which will also be dedicated to community solar programs. Community solar allows a rapidly growing universe of residential customers to enjoy the benefits of solar generation without installing any equipment on their properties. While Altus Power expects most of its assets will continue to serve commercial, industrial and municipal customers, the growing popularity of community solar programs is expanding the customer base for commercial-scale solar arrays.

Increased Presence in New York State

Altus Power is pleased that New York has joined Massachusetts, New Jersey and California as one of the Company’s largest markets, with each now representing more than 100 megawatts of operating solar. Assets are located across New York and include the Zerega project located on the rooftop of a self-storage facility in Bronx County, NY, which the Company recently highlighted as a beneficiary of the Community Solar Employee Participation program offered to employees of both CBRE and Blackstone.

About Altus Power, Inc.

Altus Power, based in Stamford, Connecticut, is the premier commercial-scale clean electrification company serving commercial, industrial, public sector and community solar customers with an end-to-end solution. Altus Power originates, develops, owns and operates locally sited solar generation, energy storage and charging infrastructure across the nation. Visit www.altuspower.com to learn more.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230216005307r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230216005307/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.