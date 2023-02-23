BOSTON, Feb. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. ( SNSE), an immuno-oncology company focused on the discovery and development of next generation therapeutics for cancer patients, today announced that Company management will participate in a fireside chat at Citi’s 2023 Virtual Oncology Leadership Summit, on Thursday, February 23rd at 11:00 a.m. ET.



A webcast of Sensei’s presentation will be available in the Investors section of the Sensei website. A replay of the webcast will be on the website for approximately 90 days following the event. Registration for the live webcast is available here.

About Sensei Biotherapeutics

Sensei Biotherapeutics ( SNSE) is an immuno-oncology company focused on the discovery and development of next-generation therapeutics for cancer patients. Through its TMAb™ (Tumor Microenvironment Activated biologics) platform, Sensei develops conditionally active therapeutics designed to disable checkpoints and other immunosuppressive signals selectively in the tumor microenvironment to unleash T cells against tumors. Sensei’s lead investigational candidate is SNS-101, a conditionally active antibody designed to block the V-domain Ig suppressor of T cell activation (VISTA) checkpoint selectively within the low pH tumor microenvironment, where VISTA acts as a suppressor of T cells by binding the receptor PSGL-1. The company is also developing SNS-102, a conditional binding monoclonal antibody targeting V-Set and Immunoglobulin Domain Containing 4 (VSIG-4), as well as SNS-103, also a conditionally active monoclonal antibody targeting ecto-nucleoside triphosphate diphosphohydrolase-1 (ENTPDase1), also known as CD39. For more information, please visit www.senseibio.com, and follow the company on Twitter @SenseiBio and LinkedIn.

