WiMi Hologram Cloud to Develop A Data Security Risk Perception System

6 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

BEIJING, Feb. 16, 2023

BEIJING, Feb. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (NASDAQ: WIMI) ("WiMi" or the "Company"), a leading global Hologram Augmented Reality ("AR") Technology provider, today announced that it is developing its own Data Security Risk Perception System based on technologies such as holographic signature feature detection, historical data behavior baseline, multi-dimensional modeling, statistical analysis, holographic parallel cut, artificial intelligence, etc., to conduct complete data and scenario-based analysis of massive data. The system can generate holographic dynamic data maps through data observation, supervision, privacy protection, and due diligence audit.

WiMi's Data Security Risk Perception System is like a parallel space in a multi-dimensional space, intertwined with massive business logical data but independent of each other. It can defend potential risks throughout the cycle and effectively control the entire system while not being bound by the R&D cycle. The system integrates security capabilities with the infrastructure and applications while decoupling complex business logic in complex and risky scenarios. For data assets in core network areas and critical business applications, the system monitors and audits the whole process of their transmission and behavior in the network. The system, combining multi-dimensional correlation analysis of users, devices, and applications, can present a dynamic holographic view of the flow of data assets in the network in real time. The system surpasses traditional security infrastructure in terms of accuracy, efficiency, and versatility. It can directly detect and block various complex attacks within the application, building a new holographic "boundary" for data security flow. It also ensures that every data is under its supervision, thus shifting the focus from data inflow and outflow channel security to the whole data security lifecycle.

WiMi has also gained a number of practical invention patents in digital holographic technology, such as a Body Hologram Compression Storage System For Digital Data, a Body Hologram Image Storage System, and a Miniaturized Body Hologram Storage and Identification system. In these systems, the hologram receiving module, the hologram caching module, the compression module, and the transmission module are each holographically connected to the system control module. The hologram receiving module consists of two input methods: the LVDS interface and the BNC interface. The original hologram is deserialized through the LVDS interface and then sent to the hologram cache module, which is passed to the compression module for compression and encoding operations. An external camera on the BNC interface on the circuit board captures the raw hologram data and stores it in compressed form. This method takes up less space and can achieve a "hologram flow" of the data, efficiently achieving total spatial and temporal recall of the data and multi-dimensional perception.

With years of deep plowing in technology, WiMi will continue using holographic technology, artificial intelligence algorithms, and other technologies to safeguard network and information security continuously. It will empower industrial development through information technology to provide value and help for the digital transformation of enterprises and to escort the stable operation of the Internet information infrastructure.

About WIMI Hologram Cloud

WIMI Hologram Cloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIMI), whose commercial operations began in 2015, is a holographic cloud comprehensive technical solution provider that focuses on professional areas including holographic AR automotive HUD software, 3D holographic pulse LiDAR, head-mounted light field holographic equipment, holographic semiconductor, holographic cloud software, holographic car navigation and others. Its services and holographic AR technologies include holographic AR automotive application, 3D holographic pulse LiDAR technology, holographic vision semiconductor technology, holographic software development, holographic AR advertising technology, holographic AR entertainment technology, holographic ARSDK payment, interactive holographic communication and other holographic AR technologies.

Safe Harbor Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," and similar statements. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Among other things, the business outlook and quotations from management in this press release and the Company's strategic and operational plans contain forward−looking statements. The Company may also make written or oral forward−looking statements in its periodic reports to the US Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on Forms 20−F and 6−K, in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases, and other written materials, and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Several factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward−looking statement, including but not limited to the following: the Company's goals and strategies; the Company's future business development, financial condition, and results of operations; the expected growth of the AR holographic industry; and the Company's expectations regarding demand for and market acceptance of its products and services.

Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the Company's annual report on Form 20-F and the current report on Form 6-K and other documents filed with the SEC. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable laws.

Contacts

WIMI Hologram Cloud Inc.
Email: [email protected]
TEL: 010-53384913

ICR, LLC
Robin Yang
Tel: +1 (646) 975-9495
Email: [email protected]

WRITTEN BY

