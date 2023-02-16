Trevi Therapeutics to Present at the Emerging Growth Conference on February 22, 2023

NEW HAVEN, Conn., Feb. 16, 2023

Corporate presentation at 10:50 a.m. ET

NEW HAVEN, Conn., Feb. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: TRVI), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing the investigational therapy Haduvio™ (oral nalbuphine ER) for the treatment of chronic cough in adults with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) and other chronic cough indications, and for the treatment of prurigo nodularis, today announced senior leadership will be presenting at the virtual Emerging Growth Conference on Wednesday, February 22, at 10:50 a.m. ET.

This live online event will give existing shareholders and the investment community the opportunity to interact with Jennifer Good, President and CEO, David Clark, CMO, and Farrell Simon, SVP, Commercial and Strategy in real-time. The Trevi team will give a corporate presentation followed by a Q&A session.

In order to attend the conference, submit questions in advance, and receive updates, please register here: https://goto.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1595541&tp_key=7d6588b9a9&sti=trvi

A live webcast of the corporate presentation will be accessible from the 'Investors & News' section on the Company's website at www.TreviTherapeutics.com. An archived replay of the webcast will also be available on the Company's website, EmergingGrowth.com, and on the Emerging Growth YouTube Channel, http://www.YouTube.com/EmergingGrowthConference following the event.

About the Emerging Growth Conference
The Emerging Growth conference is an effective way for public companies to present and communicate their new products, services and other major announcements to the investment community from the convenience of their office, in a time efficient manner.

The Conference focus and coverage includes companies in a wide range of growth sectors, with strong management teams, innovative products & services, focused strategy, execution, and the overall potential for long term growth. Its audience includes potentially tens of thousands of Individual and Institutional investors, as well as Investment advisors and analysts.

All sessions will be conducted through video webcasts and will take place in the Eastern time zone.

About Trevi Therapeutics, Inc.
Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing the investigational oral therapy Haduvio™ (nalbuphine ER) for the treatment of chronic cough in adults with IPF, other chronic cough indications, and for the treatment of prurigo nodularis. The Company reported statistically significant results from the Phase 2 CANAL trial of Haduvio for the treatment of chronic cough in adults with IPF. Based on this positive data, Trevi plans to focus future clinical development on chronic cough conditions, including IPF, refractory chronic cough, and interstitial lung diseases (ILDs).

For more information, visit www.TreviTherapeutics.com and follow the Company on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Investor Contact
Katie McManus
Trevi Therapeutics, Inc.
203-304-2499
[email protected]

Media Contact
Rosalia Scampoli
914-815-1465
[email protected]

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/trevi-therapeutics-to-present-at-the-emerging-growth-conference-on-february-22-2023-301748556.html

