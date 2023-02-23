NICE (Nasdaq: NICE) today was announced as a leader in growth performance and commitment to innovation in Frost & Sullivan’s Frost Radar North American Enterprise Cloud Contact Center Market for 2022. NICE boasts one of the broadest portfolios in the industry with significant resources in the development of process automation, infusion of intelligence across the NICE CXone platform, workforce optimization (WFO) and analytics, investment in AI technologies, and digital and self-service solutions.

NICE is committed to increasing capabilities by completely redesigning agent tools and enhancing the use of AI across the CXone platform. Enlighten AI is modelled from one of the world’s largest labelled CX data sets to analyze billions of interactions per year, leveraging all chats, calls, emails, and social media interactions. This holistic view of CX allows for more partner enablement and training used to improve customer interactions and agent awareness of cross-selling portfolio capabilities, including gamification and robotic process automation. Enlighten XO provides the ability to uncover customer’s intents and optimizing workflows for operational efficiencies. This specialized AI model discovers opportunities for automation from a company’s existing data set to enable them to build smarter and faster digital self-service. NICE’s completely redesigned agent desktop, CXone Agent provides a unified view of content and real-time customer sentiment, offering a comprehensive view on all agent aspects.

“We are excited to be named a leader in growth and innovation by Frost and Sullivan,” said Barry Cooper, President, CX Division, NICE. “As we help brands master CXi (customer experience interactions) in the new digital era, we remain committed to improving our data driven capabilities to deliver seamless CX. We will continue to focus on innovation and be a leader as the world continues to shift to digital and the cloud.”

