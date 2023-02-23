High Wire Networks Onshores Cybersecurity Operation Centers As Customer Growth Tops 430% to 1,000 Businesses Worldwide

Author's Avatar
7 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

BATAVIA, Ill., Feb. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- High Wire Networks, Inc. ( HWNI), a leading global provider of managed cybersecurity and IT enablement services, has completed the onshoring of 100% of its 24/7 network and security operation centers to Batavia, Illinois.

High Wire’s security operation center (SOC) is powered by the company’s award-winning Overwatch managed cybersecurity platform, which over the past year has expanded by more than 430% to nearly 1,000 SMB and enterprise customers worldwide. These include a number of Fortune 500 companies with locations around the world.

The record growth has been largely driven by the company’s innovative MSP Partner Program which its membership now totals more than 200 worldwide, with this also including companies that make up the Fortune 500. These channel partners have turned to Overwatch to address their business customers’ growing demand for more manageable and effective cybersecurity solutions.

“The rapid growth of our managed cybersecurity userbase demonstrates the critical importance and effectiveness of Overwatch in strengthening their security posture,” stated High Wire president and CEO, Mark Porter. “We believe companies are discovering that our Overwatch cybersecurity is unparalleled with its defense-in-depth strategy and ability to customize communication at scale. Instead of simply reacting to alerts, Overwatch enables cybersecurity analysts to proactively track down threats and spend more time on pursuing high value targets.”

Also underpinning the growth of Overwatch has been the growing adoption of corporate policies that support the operationalization of cybersecurity and require the implementation of best practices that strengthen a company’s cybersecurity infrastructure. When properly implemented by High Wire’s cybersecurity experts, such operationalization results in a security posture that is more capable of addressing more advanced and continuously evolving cyberthreats.

High Wire has also now fully deployed its Overwatch SOAR platform, which is a proprietary security orchestration, automation and response technology that overlays the company’s network and security operation centers. SOAR automatically consolidates alerts from various threat prevention and detection-and-response platforms, providing enhanced visibility, improved correlation and faster remediation.

“The dynamic integration of best-in-class security tools across our Overwatch platform, along with SOAR acting as a powerful force multiplier, enables us to provide the most secure and cost-effective cybersecurity solutions available on the market today,” noted High Wire Networks CTO, David Barton. “Since we incorporate enrichment and threat intelligence into our systems and processes, our security professionals can cut through the noise, spend less time on low value, reactive-based work and more time on threat hunting.”

Overwatch SOAR allows security teams to run multiple remediation processes simultaneously. Action steps that previously would take minutes can be completed in seconds automatically, with this resulting in more efficient and effective cyber protection.

Overwatch combines SOAR with High Wire’s Managed Extended Detection and Response (MXDR) technology and Managed Endpoint Detection and Response. This enhanced operationalization of cybersecurity enables users to continuously evolve along with the ever-quickening pace of ‘cybertime’ and intensifying cyber risk.

“Onshoring our network operation center and SOC significantly strengthened our cybersecurity infrastructure and processes, with this providing us a clear competitive edge,” added Porter. “We see this helping to drive continued strong growth in our managed cybersecurity business. In fact, we are seeing an increasing number of clients turning to us to add additional services, with this driving record backlog for Overwatch which is currently at more than $6.5 million.”

High Wire’s IT enablement offering, which is comprised of professional and managed IT services, addresses a global IT service market that is expected to grow at a 5.8% CAGR to reach $2.6 trillion by 2030. Overwatch addresses a global cybersecurity market that is projected to grow at a 13.4% CAGR to reach $376 billion by 2029.

About High Wire Networks
High Wire Networks, Inc. (OTCWB: HWNI) is a fast-growing, award-winning global provider of managed cybersecurity and IT enablement services. Through more than 600 channel partners, it delivers trusted managed services for nearly 1,000 managed security customers and tens of thousands of technology customers. Its end-customers include hundreds of Fortune 500 companies and the nation’s largest government agencies.

The company’s Overwatch by High Wire Networks™ platform offers a range of subscription services for threat prevention, detection and response to meet the security and compliance requirements of organizations large and small. The company’s IT enablement services provide the foundation for growing its higher-margin Overwatch business.

High Wire has 350 employees worldwide and seven U.S. offices, including a U.S. based 24/7 Network Operations Center and Security Operations Center in Chicago, with additional regional offices in Toronto, Puerto Rico and UK.

Learn more at HighWireNetworks.com. Follow the company on Twitter, view its extensive video series on YouTube or connect on LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements
The above news release contains forward-looking statements. The statements contained in this document that are not statements of historical fact, including but not limited to, statements identified by the use of terms such as "anticipate," "appear," "believe," "could," "estimate," "expect," "hope," "indicate," "intend," "likely," "may," "might," "plan," "potential," "project," "seek," "should," "will," "would," and other variations or negative expressions of these terms, including statements related to expected market trends and the Company's performance, are all "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. These statements are based on assumptions that management believes are reasonable based on currently available information, and include statements regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of the Company and its management. Prospective investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performances and are subject to a wide range of external factors, uncertainties, business risks, and other risks identified in filings made by the company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements. The Company expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to update or revise any forward-looking statement contained herein to reflect any change in the company's expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances upon which any statement is based except as required by applicable law and regulations.

Company Contact
Mark Porter, President and CEO
High Wire Networks
Tel +1 (952) 974-4000
Email contact

Media Relations
Susanna Song
VP of Marketing and Communications
High Wire Networks
Tel +1 (952) 974-4000
Email contact

Tim Randall
CMA Media Relations
Tel +1 (949) 432-7572
Email contact

Investor Relations
Ronald Both or Grant Stude
CMA Investor Relations
Tel +1 (949) 432-7557
Email contact

ti?nf=ODc1MDYwMSM1NDEzMDk0IzIyNTYxOTg=
High-Wire-Networks-Inc-.png
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.