SAN JOSE, Calif., Feb. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd ( CRDO), an innovator in providing secure, high-speed connectivity solutions that deliver improved power and cost efficiency as data rates and corresponding bandwidth requirements increase throughout the data infrastructure market, today announced it will hold a conference call on Wednesday, March 1, 2023, at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time to discuss its financial results for the fiscal third quarter ended January 28, 2023.



The news release announcing the third quarter fiscal year 2023 financial results will be disseminated on March 1, 2023 after the market closes.

Interested parties may join the conference call beginning at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time on Wednesday, March 1, 2023 by registering online at https://register.vevent.com/register/BI31a81424c15248d480b63743ff62bf5e. After registering, a confirmation will be sent through email, including dial-in details and unique conference call codes for entry. It is recommended that participants register and dial-in for the call at least 10 minutes before the start of the call. A live webcast of the conference call will be available on Credo’s Investor Relations website at http://investors.credosemi.com/.

A replay of the webcast will be available via the web at http://investors.credosemi.com/

About Credo

Our mission is to deliver high-speed solutions to break bandwidth barriers on every wired connection in the data infrastructure market. Credo is an innovator in providing secure, high-speed connectivity solutions that deliver improved power and cost efficiency as data rates and corresponding bandwidth requirements increase exponentially throughout the data infrastructure market. Our innovations ease system bandwidth bottlenecks while simultaneously improving on power, security, and reliability. Our connectivity solutions are optimized for optical and electrical Ethernet applications, including the emerging 100G (or Gigabits per second), 200G, 400G and 800G port markets. Our products are based on our proprietary Serializer/Deserializer (SerDes) and Digital Signal Processor (DSP) technologies. Our product families include integrated circuits (ICs), Active Electrical Cables (AECs) and SerDes Chiplets. Our intellectual property (IP) solutions consist primarily of SerDes IP licensing.

For more information, please visit https://www.credosemi.com. Follow Credo on LinkedIn.

Investor Contact:

Dan O’Neil

[email protected]

Media Contact:

Diane Vanasse

[email protected]