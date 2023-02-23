Logility, Inc., a leader in prescriptive supply chain planning solutions, announced Allan Dow, president of Logility, Inc., and Elaine Videau, director of planning for Tillamook County Creamery Association, a farmer-owned co-op, are two winners of this year’s Food Logistics’ Rock Stars of the Supply Chain award which recognizes influential individuals in the industry whose achievements, hard work and vision have shaped the global cold food supply chain.

Videau, a Logility client since 2015, leads a team that establishes inventory targets for all Tillamook items, planning production for all locations and items for saleable finished goods from start to finish. She uses theLogility® Digital Supply Chain Platform to rapidly detect and respond to inventory issues before they become disruptions. In the last year, Videau and her team’s efforts have resulted in 120% growth and a 99% overall fill rate for the association’s ice cream product lines and 174% growth in its Cream Cheese sector.

“I’m a big believer in end-to-end supply chain visibility, which is critical in helping Tillamook County Creamery Association achieve greater supply chain resilience and secure more predictable outcomes,” Videau said. “I’m honored to receive this year’s Rock Stars award alongside Logility. For years, I’ve trusted their technology to help me make fast, accurate, data-driven decisions to drive efficiency and minimize costs in our supply chain.”

Beyond her day-to-day responsibilities, Videau is committed to developing rising talent in the cold supply chain industry. She frequently invites future innovators to shadow her and learn more about the industry.

“Not all rock stars are famous musicians,” said Marina Mayer, editor-in-chief of Food Logistics and Supply & Demand Chain Executive. “There are several rock stars in the cold chain, promoting workforce development, solving supply chain disruptions, mitigating risks and helping to heal the supply chain.”

Dow, a repeat Rockstar award recipient, is focused on client success. He regularly meets with clients such as Tillamook to understand how Logility can help them respond quicker to market changes and improve profitability.

Under Dow’s leadership, Logility continues to drive client success year over year – well after initial implementation. Its innovative supply chain planning solutions provide total transparency across the entire supply chain operation, empowering clients to assess what’s happening now and what is ahead as it relates to sourcing decisions and inventory demand.

Dow is also a champion for employee volunteerism at Logility, leading a community engagement program at the company focused on food insecurity. Logility has helped those struggling with food insecurity by providing them with food staples at a local level in Atlanta, home to the company’s headquarters. Logility participates in similar initiatives in the other global communities where its team members live.

“Logility’s brand promise is to help our clients operate the world’s best supply chains to improve the lives of others,” Dow said. “I’m grateful Elaine and I are recipients of the Rock Stars award, as it speaks to the commitment the entire Logility and Tillamook County Creamery Association teams have for positively influencing the cold food supply chain.”

Food Logistics is the only publication exclusively dedicated to covering the movement of product through the global cold food supply chain. Go to https://foodl.me/5rwho7 to view the full list of winners.

Learn more about the Logility Digital Supply Chain Platform by visiting www.logility.com/solutions.

About Food Logistics

Food Logistics reaches more than 26,000 supply chain executives in the global food and beverage industries, including executives in the food sector (growers, producers, manufacturers, wholesalers and grocers) and the logistics section (transportation, warehousing, distribution, software and technology) who share a mutual interest in the operations and business aspects of the global cold food supply chain. Food Logistics and sister publication Supply & Demand Chain Executive are also home to L.I.N.K. and L.I.N.K. Educate podcast channels, L.I.N.K. Live, SCN Summit, SupplyChainLearningCenter.com and more. Go to www.FoodLogistics.com to learn more.

About Logility

Accelerating the digital sustainable supply chain, Logility helps companies seize new opportunities, sense and respond to changing market dynamics and more profitably manage their complex global businesses. The Logility® Digital Supply Chain Platform leverages an innovative blend of artificial intelligence (AI) and advanced analytics to automate planning, accelerate cycle times, increase precision, improve operating performance, break down business silos and deliver greater visibility. Logility’s SaaS-based platform transforms sales and operations planning (S&OP) and integrated business planning (IBP) processes; demand, inventory and replenishment planning; global sourcing; quality and compliance management; product life cycle management; supply and inventory optimization; manufacturing planning and scheduling; network design optimization; retail merchandise planning, assortment and allocation. Logility clients include Big Lots, Husqvarna Group, Parker Hannifin and Red Wing Shoe Company. Logility is a wholly owned subsidiary of American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMSWA). To learn how Logility can help you make smarter decisions faster, visit www.logility.com.

About Tillamook County Creamery Association

Founded in 1909 as a farmer-owned cooperative, Tillamook County Creamery Association (TCCA) recently achieved the distinction as a Certified B Corporation® (B Corp™) and prides itself on its commitment to bringing to market the most consistent, best tasting, highest quality dairy products made in the most natural way possible. Guided by the belief that everyone deserves real food that makes them feel good every day, Tillamook® produces internationally recognized, award-winning cheese as well as exceptional ice cream, butter, cream cheese spreads, yogurt and sour cream, made with unwavering values that never sacrifice or compromise quality for profit. TCCA is owned by a group of farming families, primarily based in Tillamook County, Oregon. TCCA operates production facilities in Tillamook and Boardman, Oregon and employs more than 900 people throughout the state. The Tillamook Creamery is the largest tourist attraction on the coast of Oregon and one of the most popular in the state, attracting more than one million visitors each year. For more information on TCCA and Tillamook, visit Tillamook.com.

