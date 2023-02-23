Diversified Healthcare Trust Fourth Quarter 2022 Conference Call Scheduled for Thursday, March 2nd

Diversified+Healthcare+Trust+%28Nasdaq%3A+DHC%29 today announced that it will issue a press release containing its fourth quarter 2022 financial results after the Nasdaq closes on Wednesday, March 1, 2023. On Thursday, March 2, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time, President and Chief Executive Officer Jennifer+Francis and Chief Financial Officer Richard+Siedel will host a conference call to discuss these results.

The conference call telephone number is (877) 329-4297. Participants calling from outside the United States and Canada should dial (412) 317-5435. No pass code is necessary to access the call from either number. Participants should dial in about 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start of the call. A replay of the conference call will be available through 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, March 9, 2023. To hear the replay, dial (412) 317-0088. The replay pass code is 7884952.

A live audio webcast of the conference call will also be available in a listen-only mode on the company’s website, which is located at www.dhcreit.com. Participants wanting to access the webcast should visit the company’s website about five minutes before the call. The archived webcast will be available for replay on the company’s website after the call.

About Diversified Healthcare Trust

DHC is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on owning high-quality healthcare properties located throughout the United States. DHC seeks diversification across the health services spectrum by care delivery and practice type, by scientific research disciplines and by property type and location. As of September 30, 2022, DHC’s approximately $7.0 billion portfolio included 379 properties in 36 states and Washington, D.C., occupied by approximately 500 tenants, and totaling approximately 9 million square feet of life science and medical office properties and more than 27,000 senior living units. DHC is managed by The+RMR+Group+%28Nasdaq%3A+RMR%29, a leading U.S. alternative asset management company with more than $37 billion in assets under management as of December 31, 2022 and more than 35 years of institutional experience in buying, selling, financing and operating commercial real estate. To learn more about DHC, visit www.dhcreit.com.

A Maryland Real Estate Investment Trust with transferable shares of beneficial interest listed on the Nasdaq.

No shareholder, Trustee or officer is personally liable for any act or obligation of the Trust.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230215005931/en/

