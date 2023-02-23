GeneDx Rare Disease Data Demonstrates Utility in Drug Candidate Identification for Common Diseases

Author's Avatar
4 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Research published in Nature Genetics underscores the role of genetic insights in the drug discovery and development process

STAMFORD, Conn., Feb. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GeneDx Holdings Corp. (GeneDx) ( WGS), a leader in delivering improved health outcomes through genomic and clinical insights, continues to demonstrate how the study of rare disease can improve understanding of the biology of common disorders.

Research published in the October 2022 issue of Nature Genetics, to which GeneDx contributed data and authorship, yields insights into the role of two-pore-domain potassium channels (K2P) in rare disease and explores the role genes might play in the newly described developmental delay with sleep apnea (DDSA). Such connections better enable the exploration of pharmacological solutions to common diseases impacting wide swaths of the general population.

Sleep apnea, characterized by abnormal, interrupted breathing during sleep, is a common disorder that represents a global public health burden thought to affect up to one in five people worldwide and approximately 30 million Americans. Poor sleep quality often results in decreased quality of life and increased risk of comorbidities, such as cardiovascular disease, diabetes and depression.

The study describes DDSA, a newly identified condition caused by de novo gain-of function variants clustering in the X-gate motif of the TASK-1 channel encoded by KCNK3. TASK-1 is a K+ channel implicated in the control of breathing, but its link with sleep apnea remains poorly understood. Functional studies indicate that TASK channel inhibitors may be effective at inhibiting abnormal channel activity caused by these variants, illuminating the underlying biology of sleep apnea and pointing to possible therapeutic options for patients with DDSA and common sleep apnea.

“These findings indicate how research into rare disease can uncover findings that are potentially applicable to much broader segments of the general population and also represent important progress for the pharmacological management of sleep apnea,” said Dr. Paul Kruszka, Chief Medical Officer of GeneDx. “Sleep apnea’s high prevalence and the imperfection of existing therapies mean there is sizeable appetite for developing new treatment approaches.”

Through its robust rare disease data set, GeneDx is working to advance drug discovery and development, and accelerate research to help identify therapeutic targets for common diseases. With the deep genomic information available from GeneDx’s exome and genome testing, combined with its clinical insights, the company is able to help connect biopharmaceutical companies with patients to improve clinical trial enrollments and recruitment and improve patient outcomes by connecting them to therapies.

About GeneDx (formerly Sema4)
GeneDx delivers personalized and actionable health insights to inform diagnosis, direct treatment and improve drug discovery. The company is uniquely positioned to accelerate the use of genomic and large-scale clinical information to enable precision medicine as the standard of care. GeneDx is at the forefront of transforming healthcare through its industry-leading exome and genome testing and interpretation, fueled by one of the world’s largest rare disease data sets. For more information, please visit genedx.com and connect with us on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Instagram.

Media contact

Stephanie Kahan

[email protected]

Investor contact

Tricia Truehart
[email protected]


ti?nf=ODc1MDQ0MyM1NDEyNzc1IzIyMTAyODg=
GeneDx-Holdings-Corp-.png

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.