To My Fellow Stockholders,

On behalf of my hardworking colleagues at Kiromic BioPharma and our dedicated Board of Directors, I’d like to thank our stockholders for their continued support as we prepare for an exciting future together.

Everyone at Kiromic remains laser-focused on achieving our upcoming milestones, including our regulatory, preclinical, and financial teams. I would like to take this opportunity to update you on our recent progress and to review our near-term plans.

Special Meeting of Stockholders

Importantly, Kiromic will host a Special Meeting of Stockholders on March 7th, 2023. I encourage all stockholders, as of the January 18, 2023 record date, to vote to approve the following three proposals, each of which is critical to fund our operations and to advance our first therapeutic candidate, Deltacel™, into the clinic:

To grant authority to our Board of Directors to execute a reverse stock split at a ratio within a range of 1-for-2 to 1-for-30; To approve the issuance of common stock to Yorkville Advisors in excess of the exchange cap of the Standby Equity Purchase Agreement dated October 13, 2022; and To approve the issuance of common stock to the investor holding the 25% Senior Secured Convertible Promissory Note in excess of the share cap contained in an agreement dated December 12, 2022.

The passage of each of these items is critically important to our ability to pursue the exciting business imperatives described below. I strongly encourage you to vote “FOR” each proposal for the reasons described in the proxy statement filed with the SEC on January 26, 2023. Voting instructions are contained in the proxy card; you can vote at any time via the internet, by mail, by phone, or in person at the meeting.

More specifically, the resulting increase in share price from the reverse stock split will not only keep us in compliance with Nasdaq’s continued-listing requirements but will also potentially improve the appeal of our common stock to a broader range of investors, including higher-quality institutional investors.

We are proud to have secured funding during a challenging market environment, and your vote is critical in financing our continued progress. I will cover more details about our recent financing and strategy later in this letter, but first I’ll provide regulatory and preclinical updates that are a very encouraging start to the year.

Focusing our Business, Streamlining our Pipeline

Today I amproud to announce that Kiromic remains on track to submit an IND application for Deltacel™ by the end of the current quarter. Deltacel™ is our most advanced therapeutic candidate, and its use of allogeneic, non-viral, non-engineered off-the-shelf Gamma Delta T-cells represents a potential next-generation solution for patients.

Beginning last June, Kiromic took action to prioritize Deltacel™. We announced and are executing the Deltacel™-aligned development strategy, which includes streamlined operations and aligned key resources to advance Deltacel™ while maintaining our other product candidates, Procel™ and Isocel™.We are not currently deploying resources against either Procel™ or Isocel™. This prioritization also mitigates supply-chain challenges associated with a manufacturing approach involving cell engineering.

Less than four months after announcing this pipeline prioritization and with written feedback from an FDA Type B Pre-IND meeting in hand, we streamlined our operations and made the difficult yet necessary decision to eliminate nearly 30% of our workforce. We successfully managed through subsequent changes to our executive team and Board of Directors. These actions were part of our aligned prioritization strategy and were made following a thorough evaluation to maximize operational efficiencies.

The Company believes these critical actions and overall strategy align with the financing options it is actively pursuing.

Promising Preclinical Study Results

Two recently completed preclinical studies demonstrated the safety and efficacy of Deltacel™ in mice. We are highly encouraged by these early findings and have concluded that these results are sufficient for a robust IND submission package.

The first preclinical study was a toxicity evaluation of Deltacel™ administered alone and confirmed that Deltacel™ exhibited no toxicity.This study was conducted by Charles River Laboratories, a large CRO (contract research organization).

The second preclinical study was a pharmacology and toxicity evaluation of Deltacel™ administered in combination with a standard antitumor modality, the same that we propose for the first-in-human trial. This study, conducted by the research team led by James W. Welsh, M.D., of The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, found that Deltacel™ in combination with a standard antitumor modality was more efficacious, without adding any toxicity, compared to Deltacel™ given as a monotherapy.

The histopathology evaluation of this second study is underway, and the final report, to be authored and certified by a qualified pathologist, will be completed in the second half of February. Kiromic plans to issue a press release announcing the final results upon completion. This will conclude the pharmacological evaluation of Deltacel™.

Presuming the acceptance of the Deltacel™ IND application by the FDA, Kiromic plans to initiate the clinical trial in the first half of this year. In addition to the preclinical work we are concluding, we have also taken significant steps to ensure a smooth transition into the clinic by preparing our clinical trial partners.

We recently engaged Stiris Research to manage this clinical trial. Stiris will provide cell therapy specific CRO services, and it is best equipped to manage the clinical trial logistics for an allogeneic cell therapy product like Deltacel™. We have also enlisted Labcorp to handle all testing necessary to support our exploratory endpoints.

Financing Update

We are proud to have secured funding that has led us to the point of an IND submission. We are now working to secure additional capital that enables Deltacel™ to enter the clinic in line with our previously communicated timelines. However, stockholder approval of the proposals at our special meeting on March 7th is critical to continuing this work. We are thankful to have such a strong and supportive investor base including, in particular, a few key investors who strongly embrace the work with our oncology candidates and the potential benefit they may bring patients.

Recapping actions we recently took to raise capital, in the fourth quarter of 2022 Kiromic received two investments of $2 million each from a single investor who is funding the Company through a 25% Senior Secured Convertible Promissory Note (the “Note”). We recently entered into a subsequent Note purchase agreement with this investor pursuant to which we sold an additional $2 million Note to the investor and may sell an additional $2 million of Notes in each of February and March 2023. The Notes are convertible into common stock, subject to a beneficial ownership limitation of 9.99% and a share cap of slightly more than 4 million shares, representing 19.9% of our issued and outstanding shares.

Following the closing of the two financings in last year’s fourth quarter, we announced the settlement of prior litigation with two institutional shareholders and certain affiliates, thereby clearing a legal overhang.

A Robust Set of Near-Term Milestones

As we build upon our recent momentum, investors have much to look forward to in the first half of the year and beyond. To recap our near-term milestones, Kiromic plans to:

Announce results from the Deltacel histopathology study in the second half of February;

Hold the Special Meeting of Stockholders on March 7, 2023;

Submit the IND for Deltacel ™ in combination with standard antitumor modality by the end of the first quarter of 2023; and

in combination with standard antitumor modality by the end of the first quarter of 2023; and Begin the activation process for the Deltacel™ clinical trial in the second quarter of 2023.

All these milestones and more will only be possible should we secure your vote “FOR” the three proposals on the proxy for our upcoming Special Meeting of Stockholders. Please vote today to minimize the additional expense Kiromic will need to incur related to this meeting.

On behalf of the Kiromic team as well as our Board of Directors, I want to thank our stockholders for their continued support. I look forward to keeping you updated on our progress as we advance Deltacel™ into the clinic.

Sincerely,

Pietro Bersani

Chief Executive Officer

February 16, 2023

