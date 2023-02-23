Calix%2C+Inc. (NYSE: CALX) today announced that the award-winning Calix+Support+Cloud (Support Cloud) now offers expanded capabilities that help broadband service providers (BSPs) deliver exceptional experiences for small business subscribers. Now BSP support teams can leverage the same platform and management solution they use today to serve their residential and community subscribers (like schools) to simply and easily deliver an exceptional experience for small businesses. The new Calix+SmartBiz™ managed service is purpose-built to enable BSPs to deliver critical productivity capabilities to small businesses. While small businesses account for nearly all businesses in the United States, only+half+stay+open for more than five years. Small businesses in rural communities are often particularly challenged by limited access to world-class broadband services. With SmartBiz, BSPs can solve this problem for small businesses, helping them move beyond basic connectivity with a fully managed service. As BSPs enter this market, Support Cloud enables their support teams to ensure the delivery of an exceptional experience thanks to the expanded support and remote troubleshooting now available for SmartBiz.

The rapidly growing portfolio of SmartLife™ managed services from Calix also includes SmartHome™ for residential subscribers, and SmartTown™ for communities. Support Cloud enables customer service representatives (CSRs) to streamline processes and automate workflows for managed services. Calix customers regularly generate market-leading Net Promoter Scores℠ (NPS®) in the 50s, 60s, and even 90s with the combination of Support Cloud and SmartHome managed services. Support Cloud helps high-growth BSPs like Jade+Communications transform their value proposition while lowering operational expenses (OPEX) thanks to efficiencies like a 40 percent reduction in truck rolls. Jade achieved a perfect NPS by pairing world-class customer support with their Jade Security offering that is powered by the SmartHome managed service, Arlo+Secure. When launching the new managed service in 2021, Jade leveraged Support Cloud to maintain the superior customer support that defines their brand in Colorado, leading to this incredible customer satisfaction milestone.

The new features in Support Cloud enable BSP support teams to:

Provide IT support so small business owners are free to focus on growing their businesses. With Support Cloud, BSP support teams can directly manage and troubleshoot all aspects of the locally deployed SmartBizWorx™ productivity software. In Support Cloud, support teams can configure dedicated networks for the owner, point of sale (POS), staff, and customer and easily set up a customer portal. In the event of a fiber outage, CSRs can maximize network uptime and business continuity with cellular-based network resilience.

Empower small business owners with customization and network controls. The CommandWorx™ mobile app enables BSPs to empower their small business subscribers with control over their networks. CommandWorx is built for the small business owner preferring more control over network management and can be customized with the BSP's and the small business's brand.

Leverage a single support system for new market segments—without increasing workloads. Support Cloud gives BSPs a single, intuitive support system that can address the unique needs of subscribers across three market segments. Regardless of which SmartLife managed service they deployed, CSRs and field technicians can continue to work in Support Cloud, mitigating the need to learn a new platform or "swivel chair" between systems.

“We’re in the business of surprising and delighting customers,” said Josh Wehe, operations director, Jade Communications. “It is not about selling speed; it’s about creating subscriber experiences that build trust and improve lives. In a hypercompetitive broadband marketplace, accurate troubleshooting adds more value to our brand and builds loyalty with our subscribers. We armed our Wi-Fi Wizards—our customer service representatives—with Support Cloud for complete visibility into the subscriber experience from the ONT health to the residential gateway, Wi-Fi, and connected devices. As a result, we have reduced truck rolls by 40 percent since December 2021, improving operational efficiency and OPEX. This frees up our teams to focus on launching additional products and services that create truly exceptional subscriber experiences. The results are rapid growth and a perfect NPS.”

Calix has also augmented Support Cloud for residential subscribers by enabling CSRs to more easily accelerate escalation processes for partner-based SmartHome managed services, including Arlo Secure, Bark, and Servify+Care™. For SmartTown managed services for communities, Support Cloud now offers a simplified user interface to improve navigation and usability for account details and onboarded devices. Additionally, with improvements to the call outcome tracking capability in Support Cloud, CSRs can simply select options from a drop-down list, which then populates subscriber data, including service limit hits, issues, and warnings. Together, these improvements simplify and streamline workflows to reduce resolution times and make life easier for support teams while creating a more proactive support experience.

“As BSPs continue to adopt an expanding array of managed services to enrich the subscriber experience and grow their business, it’s more critical than ever that support teams have the tools they need to launch, troubleshoot, and scale services,” said Martha Galley, chief customer success officer at Calix. “Backed by Support Cloud and Calix+Customer+Success+Services, support teams can more effectively service rapidly growing residential, community, and small business market segments—all within a single, intuitive, and familiar support environment. Adding new managed services or pursuing new market segments does not need to equate to increasing complexity or a bigger support workload. Calix continually enhances Support Cloud to improve the support experience and deliver greater efficiency and proactivity for support teams.”

Learn how customer support teams of all sizes are leveraging Support+Cloud to deliver world-class support to residential subscribers, communities, and now small businesses.

About Calix

Calix%2C+Inc. (NYSE: CALX)—Broadband service providers (BSPs) of all sizes leverage the Calix broadband platform and managed services to simplify their businesses, excite their subscribers, and grow their value. The Calix platform and managed services enable our customers to grow their subscriber base, revenue, profitability, and subscriber satisfaction—and ultimately transform the communities they serve. Calix is dedicated to driving continuous improvement in partnership with our growing ecosystem to support the transformation of our BSP customers and their communities.

