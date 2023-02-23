LSB Industries to Host Investor Day on March 14th

4 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

LSB Industries, Inc. (“LSB” or “the Company”), (NYSE: LXU) today announced that it will host an investor day for institutional investors and research analysts on Tuesday, March 14, 2023.

Time:

11:30 am to 3:30 pm ET

Location:

New York Stock Exchange

18 Broad St.

New York, NY 10005

The event will begin with an attendee check-in and casual lunch with management beginning at 11:30 am ET. Presentations will begin promptly at 12:30 pm ET. Over the course of the program, LSB Industries executives will provide an overview of the Company and discuss its strategy for driving multi-year growth in profitability, cash flow and shareholder value.

A live webcast of LSB Industries’ investor day, including presentation materials can be accessed via the investor relations section of www.lsbindustries.com and a replay will be available after the event.

Space is limited and registration is required to attend the event. Investors and analysts who would like to register should contact Fred Buonocore, LSB’s Vice President of Investor Relations, at [email protected] or by phone at (405) 510-3550.

About LSB Industries, Inc.

LSB Industries, Inc., headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, manufactures and sells chemical products for the agricultural, mining, and industrial markets. The Company owns and operates facilities in Cherokee, Alabama, El Dorado, Arkansas and Pryor, Oklahoma, and operates a facility for a global chemical company in Baytown, Texas. LSB’s products are sold through distributors and directly to end customers primarily throughout the United States. Committed to improving the world by setting goals that will reduce our environmental impact on the planet and improve the quality of life for all of its people, the Company is well positioned to play a key role in the reduction of global carbon emissions through its planned carbon capture and sequestration, and zero carbon ammonia strategies. Additional information about LSB can be found on its website at www.lsbindustries.com.

