Graham+Corporation (NYSE: GHM) (“GHM” or “the Company”), a global leader in the design and manufacture of mission critical fluid, power, heat transfer and vacuum technologies for the defense, space, energy and process industries, today announced that Daniel J. Thoren, President and Chief Executive Officer and Christopher J. Thome, Vice President - Finance and Chief Financial Officer will present and be available for virtual investor meetings at the Gabelli Funds 33rd Annual Pump, Valve and Water Systems Symposium on Thursday, February 23, 2023.

The Graham presentation is scheduled to begin at 3:15 p.m. Eastern Time and will be accessible here through the conference and on the Graham+Corporation+Investor+Relations+website. A replay will also be made available.

To schedule a virtual meeting with management at the conference, contact Miles McQuillen, AVP Private Wealth Management, at [email protected]

About Graham Corporation

GHM is a global leader in the design and manufacture of mission critical fluid, power, heat transfer and vacuum technologies for the defense, space, energy and process industries. The Graham Manufacturing and Barber-Nichols’ global brands are built upon world-renowned engineering expertise in vacuum and heat transfer, cryogenic pumps and turbomachinery technologies, as well as its responsive and flexible service and the unsurpassed quality customers have come to expect from the Company’s products and systems.

Graham Corporation routinely posts news and other important information on its website, www.grahamcorp.com, where additional information on Graham Corporation and its businesses can be found.

