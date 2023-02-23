Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLUX), a developer of advanced lithium-ion energy storage solutions for electrification of commercial and industrial equipment, will host an investor and analyst day on Wednesday, March 15, 2023, from 9:30 a.m. PT to 1:45 p.m. PT at its company headquarters and manufacturing facility in Vista, California.

Flux Power Chief Executive Officer Ron Dutt and Chief Financial Officer Chuck Scheiwe will be joined by other senior management team members to provide an overview of Flux Power’s clean, safe, and innovative lithium technology platforms, growth strategies and strategic initiatives. Immediately following the presentation and Q&A session, attendees will have the opportunity to tour the facility and join senior management for lunch.

Investors and analysts who attend the tour will see recent facility manufacturing process improvements to increase capacity and an additional production line, as well as the Company’s expanded testing and product validation capabilities, including:

Recently expanded in-house testing and product validation capabilities with all equipment needed to satisfy UL 2580 and UN/DOT 38.3 compliance testing, including an onsite vibration table, eliminating the need to outsource any aspect of testing for either UL or UN certifications and expediting the process.

Space is limited and registration is required. For more details and to register for the event, investors and analysts should contact [email protected] or call Chris Tyson at (949) 491-8235.

Date & Time Agenda Wednesday, March 15, 2023 9:30 AM Arrival & Coffee 9:30 a.m. PT to 1:45 p.m. PT 9:45 AM Management Presentation and Q&A 11:15 AM Production Facility Tours Location 12:15 PM Lunch & Investor 1x1’s 2685 S Melrose Dr. 1:45 PM Day Concludes Vista, CA 92081 Conveniently located a short drive south of Orange County

Flux Power announced in February its second quarter 2023 revenue had increased 123% to $17.2 million, representing its 18th consecutive quarter of year-over-year revenue growth. The Company received $20.7 million in new purchase orders during third quarter and customer order backlog totaling $30.4 million. Recent strategic initiatives are driving increased backlog conversion, improved Adjusted EBITDA performance and higher gross margins, resulting in progress to profitability.

About Flux Power Holdings, Inc.

Flux Power (NASDAQ: FLUX) designs, manufactures, and sells advanced lithium-ion energy storage solutions for electrification of a range of industrial and commercial sectors including material handling, airport ground support equipment (GSE), and stationary energy storage. Flux Power’s lithium-ion battery packs, including the proprietary battery management system (BMS) and telemetry, provide customers with a better performing, lower cost of ownership, and more environmentally friendly alternative, in many instances, to traditional lead acid and propane-based solutions. Lithium-ion battery packs reduce CO2 emissions and help improve sustainability and ESG metrics for fleets. For more information, please visit www.fluxpower.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains projections and other "forward-looking statements" relating to Flux Power’s business, that are often identified using "believes," "expects" or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements involve several estimates, assumptions, risks, and other uncertainties that may cause actual results to be materially different from those anticipated, believed, estimated, expected, etc. Such forward-looking statements include impact of COVID-19 on Flux Power’s business, results and financial condition; Flux Power’s ability to obtain raw materials and other supplies for its products at competitive prices and on a timely basis, particularly in light of the potential impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on its suppliers and supply chain; the development and success of new products, projected sales, deferral of shipments, Flux Power’s ability to fulfill backlog orders or realize profit from the contracts reflected in backlog sale; Flux Power’s ability to fulfill backlog orders due to changes in orders reflected in backlog sales, Flux Power’s ability to timely obtain UL Listing for its products, Flux Power’s ability to fund its operations, distribution partnerships and business opportunities and the uncertainties of customer acceptance and purchase of current and new products. Actual results could differ from those projected due to numerous factors and uncertainties. Although Flux Power believes that the expectations, opinions, projections, and comments reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, they can give no assurance that such statements will prove to be correct, and that the Flux Power’s actual results of ‎operations, financial condition and performance will not differ materially from the ‎results of operations, financial condition and performance reflected or implied by these forward-‎looking statements. Undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements and Investors should refer to the risk factors outlined in our Form 10-K, 10-Q and other reports filed with the SEC and available at www.sec.gov%2Fedgar. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and Flux Power assumes no obligation to update these statements or the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected.

Flux, Flux Power, and associated logos are trademarks of Flux Power Holdings, Inc. All other third-party brands, products, trademarks, or registered marks are the property of and used to identify the products or services of their respective owners.

