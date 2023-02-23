Boston, Feb. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Duck Creek Technologies ( DCT), the intelligent solutions provider defining the future of property and casualty (P&C) insurance, is pleased to be a sponsor of Quadient’s annual user conference, Inspire Days, in Orlando Florida from February 22-24, 2023. Quadient (Euronext Paris: QDT) is a leader in helping businesses create meaningful customer connections through digital and physical channels and a strategic partner to Duck Creek.

The event will bring together a community of customers and partners focused on strengthening relationships and discussing business strategy and thought leadership. Quadient has developed strong integrations with Duck Creek Claims and Duck Creek Policy which enables carriers to experience more interactive and streamlined communications that help them more quickly capture market opportunities. The personalized communication solution improves the overall customer experience by offering insights to better navigate the insurance industry through preferred channels and helps improve the overall customer experience.

“We are looking forward to discussing the benefits of our strong alliance with carriers during Quadient’s upcoming Inspire Days event,” said Peter Herz, Partner Manager, Duck Creek Technologies. “Our partnership with Quadient extends Duck Creek’s value proposition in providing innovative SaaS-based solutions for global insurance companies and ensures our common customers are ready for communications impacting customer experience.”

“We are excited and honored for Duck Creek Technologies to be a premium sponsor of our upcoming Inspire Days 2023 event,” said Chris Hartigan, Chief Solution Officer, Intelligent Communication Automation, Quadient. “Our strategic partnership with Duck Creek is making it possible for insurance carriers to accelerate their digital transformation initiatives and offer customer experience excellence throughout the customer journey.”

About Quadient

Quadient is the driving force behind the world’s most meaningful customer experiences. By focusing on three key solution areas, Intelligent Communication Automation, Parcel Locker Solutions and Mail-Related Solutions, Quadient helps simplify the connection between people and what matters. Quadient supports hundreds of thousands of customers worldwide in their quest to create relevant, personalized connections and achieve customer experience excellence. Quadient is listed in compartment B of Euronext Paris (QDT) and is part of the CAC® Mid & Small and EnterNext® Tech 40 indices. For more information about Quadient, visit www.quadient.com.

About Duck Creek Technologies

Duck Creek Technologies ( DCT) is the intelligent solutions provider defining the future of the property and casualty (P&C) and general insurance industry. We are the platform upon which modern insurance systems are built, enabling the industry to capitalize on the power of the cloud to run agile, intelligent, and evergreen operations. Authenticity, purpose, and transparency are core to Duck Creek, and we believe insurance should be there for individuals and businesses when, where, and how they need it most. Our market-leading solutions are available on a standalone basis or as a full suite, and all are available via Duck Creek OnDemand. Visit www.duckcreek.com to learn more. Follow Duck Creek on our social channels for the latest information – LinkedIn and Twitter.