Duck Creek to sponsor Quadient Inspire Days in Orlando, FL from February 22-24, 2023

Author's Avatar
4 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Boston, Feb. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Duck Creek Technologies ( DCT), the intelligent solutions provider defining the future of property and casualty (P&C) insurance, is pleased to be a sponsor of Quadient’s annual user conference, Inspire Days, in Orlando Florida from February 22-24, 2023. Quadient (Euronext Paris: QDT) is a leader in helping businesses create meaningful customer connections through digital and physical channels and a strategic partner to Duck Creek.

The event will bring together a community of customers and partners focused on strengthening relationships and discussing business strategy and thought leadership. Quadient has developed strong integrations with Duck Creek Claims and Duck Creek Policy which enables carriers to experience more interactive and streamlined communications that help them more quickly capture market opportunities. The personalized communication solution improves the overall customer experience by offering insights to better navigate the insurance industry through preferred channels and helps improve the overall customer experience.

“We are looking forward to discussing the benefits of our strong alliance with carriers during Quadient’s upcoming Inspire Days event,” said Peter Herz, Partner Manager, Duck Creek Technologies. “Our partnership with Quadient extends Duck Creek’s value proposition in providing innovative SaaS-based solutions for global insurance companies and ensures our common customers are ready for communications impacting customer experience.”

“We are excited and honored for Duck Creek Technologies to be a premium sponsor of our upcoming Inspire Days 2023 event,” said Chris Hartigan, Chief Solution Officer, Intelligent Communication Automation, Quadient. “Our strategic partnership with Duck Creek is making it possible for insurance carriers to accelerate their digital transformation initiatives and offer customer experience excellence throughout the customer journey.”

About Quadient

Quadient is the driving force behind the world’s most meaningful customer experiences. By focusing on three key solution areas, Intelligent Communication Automation, Parcel Locker Solutions and Mail-Related Solutions, Quadient helps simplify the connection between people and what matters. Quadient supports hundreds of thousands of customers worldwide in their quest to create relevant, personalized connections and achieve customer experience excellence. Quadient is listed in compartment B of Euronext Paris (QDT) and is part of the CAC® Mid & Small and EnterNext® Tech 40 indices. For more information about Quadient, visit www.quadient.com.

About Duck Creek Technologies

Duck Creek Technologies ( DCT) is the intelligent solutions provider defining the future of the property and casualty (P&C) and general insurance industry. We are the platform upon which modern insurance systems are built, enabling the industry to capitalize on the power of the cloud to run agile, intelligent, and evergreen operations. Authenticity, purpose, and transparency are core to Duck Creek, and we believe insurance should be there for individuals and businesses when, where, and how they need it most. Our market-leading solutions are available on a standalone basis or as a full suite, and all are available via Duck Creek OnDemand. Visit www.duckcreek.com to learn more. Follow Duck Creek on our social channels for the latest information – LinkedIn and Twitter.

ti?nf=ODc1MDQ3NCM1NDEyNzkzIzIxMjQ1NzU=
Duck-Creek-Technologies.png
Carley Bunch
Duck Creek Technologies
+1 (201) 962-6091
[email protected]
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.