Roadrunner Launches LTL Service to Denver

Author's Avatar
4 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., Feb. 16, 2023

Inbound service to Denver is part of Roadrunner's Smart Network™ expansion. The company connects more metros directly than any other LTL carrier and will add more destinations later in 2023.

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., Feb. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Roadrunner, transportation's greatest comeback story, today announced it is expanding its Smart Network™ with new inbound service to Denver, CO. It marks the first new market opening in years, continuing the positive momentum from recently announced transit time reductions across 130 major lanes and the launch of the next-business-day service SoCal-to-Chicago and Chicago-to-SoCal.

Roadrunner_Freight_V1_Logo.jpg

"Our first priority is our customers," said Phil Thalheim, Chief Linehaul Network Engineer at Roadrunner. "We constantly ask ourselves how we can enhance our network to better service their needs, and this resulted in us offering service to Denver. We are thrilled to expand our network to Denver, giving our customers one more destination to enjoy our fast transit times, minimal rehandle of freight, and outstanding customer service."

"At Roadrunner, our value proposition is long haul metro-to-metro shipping," said Tomasz Jamroz, Head of Technology, Operations and Linehaul. "Opening Denver fits our strategic goal of becoming the best carrier moving freight directly from one part of the country to another and is really an important step in optimizing our network and further reducing transit times."

The Roadrunner team utilizes proprietary optimization technology to build direct loads and eliminate rehandling. The company focuses on assuring the integrity of custodial control of customer freight through the use of its Driver Teams that execute over-the-road moves (with no customer freight ever moving on rail) via the most direct route possible, eliminating the need to re-handle and thereby reducing the risk of loss or damage.

The service to Denver marks the first step of new market expansions, with openings of Kansas City and Portland planned for 2023.

Roadrunner has spent the last two years optimizing its network, building industry-leading technology tools, and assembling a diverse and talented team. It recently sped up service in 130 lanes by 1-4 days which translated to over 12 million zip code combinations. The company was recognized by Newsweek as one of America's most trustworthy companies and awarded Most Improved LTL Carrier by Mastio. Roadrunner has received several service quality awards from multiple shippers, most recently the Elite Carrier Award from Total Quality Logistics (TQL).

About Roadrunner

Roadrunner offers more direct long-haul metro-to-metro shipping than any other nationwide LTL carrier in the United States. With nationwide presence and terminals across 37 metro markets, the company's SmartNetwork™ is the preferred choice for shippers looking to move freight quickly and reliably. With Driver Teams executing Over-the-Road (OTR) moves and no freight moving on rail, their customers enjoy industry-leading transit times. The award-winning operations platform is fueled by AI and ML technology assuring integrity of custodial controls of freight and real-time tracking and visibility. Direct routing eliminates the need for rehandles and freight handovers and hence reduces the risk of loss or damage.

More than 1,000 drivers leverage the Roadrunner SmartNetwork™ to empower their businesses and are fiscally motivated to deliver freight on time, intact, and damage free. Roadrunner was ranked Most Improved LTL Carrier by Mastio™ and recognized by Newsweek™ as one of America's Most Trustworthy Companies in 2022. (PINK: RRTS)

Please visit the following sites to learn more about Roadrunner and how you can join the freight revolution. To learn more about shipping with Roadrunner: https://www.roadrunnerLTL.com

Explore careers in sales, operations, and technology at Roadrunner: https://www.shiproadrunnerfreight.com/careers/work-with-us/

To drive for Roadrunner as Owner Operators and Teams: https://run4roadrunner.com/

favicon.png?sn=CG16147&sd=2023-02-16 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/roadrunner-launches-ltl-service-to-denver-301748007.html

SOURCE Roadrunner

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CG16147&Transmission_Id=202302160800PR_NEWS_USPR_____CG16147&DateId=20230216
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.