PR Newswire

HAMILTON, Bermuda, Feb. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Please find enclosed the presentation of Borr Drilling Limited's fourth quarter 2022 results to be held on the webcast/conference call at 15:00 CET (9:00 AM New York time) on February 16, 2023.

In order to listen to the presentation, you may do one of the following:

a) Webcast

To access the webcast, please go to the following link:

https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/6ara2rvj

b) Conference Call

Please use this link to register for the conference call,

https://register.vevent.com/register/BIc9a12cb427f94df1aa3c2612cc93d740

Participants will then receive dial-in details on screen and via email and can then choose to dial in with their unique pin or select "Call me" and provide telephone details for the system to link them automatically.

Replay stream:

When the call is complete, participants can stream the replay of the call by clicking this link:

https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/6ara2rvj

CONTACT:

Questions should be directed to: Magnus Vaaler, CFO, +44 1224 289208

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Public/16983/3716756/bf6fb8f7ade1fd7f.pdf 2022 Q4 Presentation

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/borr-drilling-limited--q4-2022-presentation-301748914.html

SOURCE Borr Drilling Limited