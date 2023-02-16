PR Newswire

Alteryx cloud innovation demonstrates value of cloud analytics, helping customers like Progressive Insurance thrive during economic uncertainty

IRVINE, Calif., Feb. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE: AYX), the Analytics Automation company, announced new self-service and enterprise-grade capabilities to its Alteryx Analytics Cloud Platform to help customers make faster and more intelligent decisions. The enhanced platform, which now includes all access for Designer Cloud, offers an approachable easy-to-use drag-and-drop modern interface accessible to employees of all skill levels, without compromising data governance or security standards.

"We are excited about the release of the Alteryx Designer product for the cloud and the ability to make analytics accessible to a wide range of users, while maintaining security," Kim Salerno, IT Systems Analyst Lead, Progressive Insurance. "This is a natural fit for our analytics strategy. We look forward to continuing to welcome more analysts to our data community and providing them the opportunity to self-serve and enjoy the many benefits of Alteryx and working where their data lives."

These innovations come at a crucial time as Alteryx's global 2023 State of Cloud Analytics Report found that cloud analytics will be an enterprise imperative for thriving in 2023. Four out of five respondents expect cloud analytics to have a positive impact during economic uncertainty, and nearly 90 percent agreed cloud analytics have helped them be more profitable.

"The 2023 State of Cloud Analytics report shows actual benefits of cloud analytics for decision making and operational efficiency among others far surpassed expectations," said Suresh Vittal, chief product officer at Alteryx. "With Alteryx's best in-class experiences, on a cloud-native enterprise-grade platform, we are enabling our customers to navigate through uncertainty and succeed in the next era of digital transformation."

Self-Service Cloud Analytics Designed for All Employees

The Alteryx Analytics Cloud Platform allows everyone to participate in the decision intelligence process regardless of job role, skill level, or department with an intuitive self-service drag-and-drop user experience (UX). With two-thirds of survey respondents indicating they would benefit from an easy and approachable cloud analytics interface, new Alteryx Analytics Cloud updates include:

The reimagined Designer Cloud interface is now available in All Access, with more than 30 extended prep, blend, analysis, and automation tools for intelligent decision making.

interface is now available in All Access, with more than 30 extended prep, blend, analysis, and automation tools for intelligent decision making. Alteryx Auto Insights enables any business user to easily analyze and discover the root cause of complex issues with the new Common Causes feature.

enables any business user to easily analyze and discover the root cause of complex issues with the new Common Causes feature. Alteryx Machine Learning 's new capabilities enable line-of-business analysts in finance, human resources, and marketing to make faster and better forecasts.

's new capabilities enable line-of-business analysts in finance, human resources, and marketing to make faster and better forecasts. Metrics Store helps business leaders make decisions based on a trusted view of enterprise KPIs.

Enterprise Ready with Best-in-Class Security and Governance

The Alteryx Analytics Cloud Platform has achieved ISO 27001 certification, a globally recognized standard for information security management. Additionally, Designer Cloud and Alteryx Machine Learning have achieved SOC2 Type II certification, and the full Alteryx Analytics Cloud Platform is expected to complete this audit in the second half of 2023. The scalable, extensible, and open enterprise-grade platform now includes expanded flexibility for private data handling, giving customers control over where to store and process their data.

"The Alteryx Analytics Cloud now brings the self-service data analytics interface to the browser, while Snowflake reduces the barrier to entry for more users," said Christian Kleinerman, SVP of Product, Snowflake. "By providing in-database processing natively for data platforms, Snowflake and Alteryx help customers significantly speed up their analytics processing, while improving efficiency, security, and cost reduction."

Download the 2023 State of Cloud Analytics report, and register for the Alter.Next Virtual Summit, where Barbara Corcoran will reveal how to use cloud analytics to stay resilient in turbulent times.

About Alteryx

Alteryx (NYSE: AYX) powers analytics for all by providing our leading Analytics Automation Platform. Alteryx delivers easy end-to-end automation of data engineering, analytics, reporting, machine learning, and data science processes, enabling enterprises everywhere to democratize data analytics across their organizations for a broad range of use cases. More than 8,000 customers globally rely on Alteryx to deliver high-impact business outcomes. To learn more, visit www.alteryx.com .

