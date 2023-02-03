PR Newswire

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ECGI HOLDINGS INC. (OTC: ECGI) (ECGI or the Company), D/B/A Elite Cannabis Group Incorporated, a Nevada-based portfolio company pivoting into the legal cannabis and cannabinoid marketplace, is excited to announce the signing of a Definitive Agreement (the "Agreement") to acquire East West Pharma Group, Inc. ("EWPG"), a Wyoming corporation with specialized equipment and experienced personnel, including leaders in the cannabinoid extraction and product manufacturing space.

As discussed in the ECGI's release dated February 8, this acquisition represents a shift in the Company's strategy by becoming part of the $2.7 Billion Cannabis Manufacturing, Extract, and Concentrates marketplace.

Through the Agreement, the Company is acquiring specialized equipment. According to East West Pharma Group, the extraction equipment was custom built to process very large volumes of industrial hemp (up to 500 pounds per hour) and distill crude material through a high-volume liquid to liquid (L2L) process designed to generate optimal refined product.

Assuming, outdoor prices quoted by CannabisBenchMarks.com's Feb 3, 2023, outdoor spot price at $417 per pound, the equipment can process up to $208,500 of material per hour.

The acquisition also includes key personnel, including Dr. Zhihong Zhou, Ph.D., the dean of extraction of Yunnan University, School of Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM). Yunnan University is considered the foremost research facility of TCM in China, and perhaps the top TCM facility in the world.

Stanley Zhang, an expert in cannabis extraction and processing, and Sam Lai, an engineer with a focus on liquid-to-liquid extraction of cannabis cannabinoids and manufacturing of finished goods, will also be joining ECGI as part of the acquisition deal.

"Now that the Agreement is in place, we are excited to hit the ground running," noted ECGI CEO, Danny Wong. "This acquisition represents plug-and-play access to one of the most dynamic cannabis product markets on the planet. We now have the relationships, equipment, and team to compete for significant market share."

About ECGI

ECGI Holdings, which plans to operate as Elite Cannabis Group, is reorganizing as an acquisition-oriented corporation with California-based targets including undercapitalized and distressed licensed cannabis assets, properties zoned for cannabis cultivation and processing, and cannabis companies operating in market sectors with nationwide expansion possibilities.

For additional information, please contact us at [email protected].

