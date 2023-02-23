The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ: CAKE) today announced David Gordon, President, and Matthew Clark, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will present at the following upcoming investor conferences:

Raymond James 44th Annual Institutional Investors Conference to be held March 5-8, 2023 in Orlando, FL. Management will present on Tuesday, March 7th at 9:50 a.m. ET and host investor meetings.

J.P. Morgan Gaming, Lodging, Restaurant, and Leisure Management Access Forum to be held March 14-15, 2023 in Las Vegas, NV. Management will participate in a fireside chat on Wednesday, March 15th at 10:30 a.m. PT and host investor meetings.

The presentation and fireside chat will be webcast on the Company’s website at investors.thecheesecakefactory.com. A replay of each webcast will be available for 30 days following the live presentation. Investors interested in scheduling a meeting with management should contact their Raymond James or J.P. Morgan sales representative.

About The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated is a leader in experiential dining. We are culinary forward and relentlessly focused on hospitality. Delicious, memorable experiences created by passionate people – this defines who we are and where we are going. We currently own and operate 319 restaurants throughout the United States and Canada under brands including The Cheesecake Factory®, North Italia® and a collection within our Fox Restaurant Concepts business. Internationally, 30 The Cheesecake Factory® restaurants operate under licensing agreements. Our bakery division operates two facilities that produce quality cheesecakes and other baked products for our restaurants, international licensees and third-party bakery customers. In 2022, we were named to the FORTUNE Magazine “100 Best Companies to Work For®” list for the ninth consecutive year. To learn more, visit www.thecheesecakefactory.com, www.northitalia.com and www.foxrc.com.

