ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., Feb. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RxLive , today announced a collaboration with Outcomes , a Cardinal Health (: CAH) company, to improve data sharing and reduce communication gaps between hospitals, physicians and pharmacies.



Hospital readmissions cost the U.S. healthcare system billions of dollars each year, and recent studies show that approximately a quarter of potentially avoidable readmissions are medication related. The collaboration between RxLive and Outcomes will address this problem by connecting data from enhanced clinic-based and post-discharge workflows, powered by My.RxLive, to the OutcomesOne™ platform to share relevant data on the patient’s care plan among all the providers involved in their treatment, reducing miscommunication that can lead to mismanagement of medication and harmful interactions. This functionality will be available to Outcomes’ network of more than 40,000 pharmacies nationwide.

"Pharmacists have long been regarded as one of the most trustworthy healthcare team members by patients,” says Kristen Engelen, Chief Pharmacy Officer at RxLive. “Providing a complete healthcare picture to the pharmacist at the point of care offers a big opportunity to both improve care and build trust. The more we know, the better we can serve the people we're caring for."

“Our mission is to help connect healthcare companies, patients, pharmacies and payers to create a more integrated experience that leads to better health outcomes for all,” said Brent Stutz, SVP of Outcomes. “Through this collaboration with RxLive, we will continue to build on our work to connect health systems and providers with pharmacists so they can share valuable insights that will help patients navigate their care plan.”

“Outcomes and RxLive are delivering better care together,” says Stephen Bilotta, Vice President of Sales and Marketing at RxLive. “The right patient data helps care teams prioritize when and where patients need intervention to improve patient outcomes. This partnership empowers care teams to standardize across outpatient clinics, offering a consistent, high level of pharmacist intervention for medication therapy, disease management, and profile review.”

