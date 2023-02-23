A New Global Report from Domo Shows More than 60% of Workers are "Sleepworking"

Domo (Nasdaq: DOMO) today released a new report on worker productivity and strategic engagement, which found that access to company data and modern technology impacts workers’ ability to meaningfully contribute to business results. Many employees report feeling in the dark about key business objectives and insights – 31% say they feel uninformed about their company’s overall strategy and nearly half (45%) say they wish they had more access to data to inform strategic ideas. Employees also do not feel properly armed to tackle today’s workload – the majority (62%) of workers say they could get more work done with better tech tools.

The study of more than 3,000 working adults shows that managers are unknowingly putting employees in a state of “Sleepworking”—an inability to perform at their full potential due to a lack of technology and strategic data. Over half (58%) of workers say their need for technology has increased in the last five years, but their access to tech tools isn’t keeping up.

“In this economy, organizations of all sizes must optimize every aspect of their business. And while one of the biggest and most strategic investments a business makes is in its people, organizations are not unlocking the full potential of their workforce if employees are ‘sleepworking’,” said John Mellor, Domo CEO. “However, the results of this study show that with access to the right data and tools, every employee can be happier in their jobs, and become multipliers of business impact.”

Investing in organizational-wide technology access offers benefits that extend beyond empowerment for individual employees. It also reduces costs and workforce turnover:

  • A quarter (24%) of workers report high turnover in the past 12 months — that number skyrockets to 71% for those who say they work at companies that need more tech tools.
  • Businesses across the U.S. alone could recoup $6.5B each week in valuable work time with the proper tech.
  • The majority (62%) of workers say better access to useful tech would make them happier at work.

Mellor added, “Our survey found that 58% of employees across the globe say better access to technology can help weather an economic downturn. By offering employees access to data and modern technologies, an entire workforce can be enabled to do their best work and make the most impact for their business.”

To read the full report, “Sleepworking: How Employee Disengagement Is Hurting Your Business,” visit here.

Methodology

Domo conducted this research using an online survey prepared by Method+Research and distributed by Cint among n=3,001 adults (age 18+) employed full-time in the United States (n=2,001), United Kingdom (n=500) and Australia/New Zealand (n=500). The sample included a mix of desk workers and non-desk workers as well as a mix of management roles. Respondents were split equally on gender with a spread of age groups, geographies, and race groups represented. Data was collected from August 2 to August 19, 2022.

About Domo

Domo transforms business by putting data to work for everyone. Domo’s low-code data app platform goes beyond traditional business intelligence and analytics to enable anyone to create data apps to power any action in their business, right where work gets done. With Domo’s fully integrated cloud-native platform, critical business processes can now be optimized in days instead of months or more. For more information, visit www.domo.com. You can also follow Domo on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

Domo is a registered trademark of Domo, Inc.

