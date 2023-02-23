DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE: DHX) announced today that ClearanceJobs, its leading career marketplace for security-cleared professionals in the defense industry and national security, has released its 2023 Security Clearance Compensation Report.

In the niche national security community, even small shifts can signal major changes. In 2022, average total compensation increased by 7% to $108,611. Over half of the cleared population today earns a six-figure salary according to this latest survey. More respondents also reported bonuses and increased base pay this past year, with pay increases in almost every category.

“The 2023 Security Clearance Compensation Report highlights that it pays to be cleared,” said Evan Lesser, Founder and President of ClearanceJobs. “The national security job market remains strong and with nearly full employment across the workforce, the competition to both attract and retain cleared talent is fierce. It makes sense to see compensation increasing. Allowing salaries to stagnate is simply not an option in this market.”

Upward Trends in National Security

This spring will mark three years since the world came to a stop from the COVID-19 pandemic, and it’s clear remote work is here to stay – even for cleared workers. The number of respondents who have remote or hybrid options jumped up to 53% in 2022, a 7% increase from 2021.

This year ClearanceJobs also asked respondents why they chose to work in national security. Compensation came in third, with more respondents citing a desire to protect and strengthen the country (57 percent) and steady work (54 percent) as their motivation behind doing cleared work.

Government contracting pays more on average than working directly for the federal government ($112,084 vs. $102,140 average total compensation). Working for the intelligence community continues to pay the highest overall total compensation compared to other clearances, with average total compensation for intelligence community clearance holders of $139,970. Segmenting even further into individual agencies, the CIA takes the highest spot for compensation at $140,472, and the NSA comes in second with average total compensation of $126,225, an 11 percent increase over the prior year. Salary figures show that as the government and intel community compete for talent, they are willing to increase compensation in order to attract new candidates to their openings.

National Security and the Tech Landscape

When it comes to cleared tech talent, the mantra is ‘show me the money,’ and many employers are willing to deliver. Average salaries for both software and system engineers are over $30,000 higher than the overall cleared industry average. Add experience to tech skills and average total compensation jumps another $40,000 to $50,000 above the average.

Certifications and degrees are other compensation game changers. Just over half of respondents reported having a certification. Having at least one career certification increased average total compensation by more than $15,000.

“This is the year where everything went up,” noted Jill Hamilton, senior editor of ClearanceJobs. “Inflation, layoffs, talent demands, compensation – everything is on an upward trend. While some companies downsize following the massive hiring efforts to keep pace with the pandemic, others are actively trying to scoop up talent. With an economy that is under pressure with rising costs, cleared candidates are pushing for higher compensation.”

The Security Clearance Compensation report includes cleared compensation by state, occupation, education, security clearance level and other criteria.

Access The 2023 Security Clearance Compensation Report:

ClearanceJobs – About Us

Founded in 2002, ClearanceJobs is a modern marketplace for career opportunities in national security. We maintain a strong commitment to connecting security-cleared professionals and employers in a secure and private platform to fill the jobs that safeguard our nation. Our protected career marketplace allows industry employers and candidates the ability to connect, converse, and exchange opportunities. From instant messaging to deep personal and company branding, ClearanceJobs balances participation by giving every user – both employers and candidates – a platform to share, explore, and engage. With offices in Colorado and Iowa, ClearanceJobs (a DHI+Group%2C+Inc. brand) is the largest service focused solely on professionals with U.S. federal government security clearances.

DHI Group, Inc. – About Us

DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE: DHX) is a provider of AI-powered career marketplaces that focus on technology roles. DHI's two brands, Dice and ClearanceJobs, enable recruiters and hiring managers to efficiently search for and connect with highly skilled technologists based on the skills requested. The Company's patented algorithm manages over 100,000 unique technology skills. Additionally, our marketplaces allow technology professionals to find their ideal next career opportunity, with relevant advice and personalized insights. Learn more at www.dhigroupinc.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230216005102/en/