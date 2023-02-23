NEW YORK, Feb. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MiNK Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering the discovery, development, and commercialization of allogeneic, off-the-shelf, invariant natural killer T (iNKT) cell therapies to treat cancer and other immune-mediated diseases, announced that Dr. Jennifer Buell, President and CEO of MiNK, will participate in a fireside chat at the HC Wainwright Cell Therapy Virtual Conference on February 28th, at 9:00 AM ET.



Access to the live fireside chat is available at https://journey.ct.events/view/1c9dcd6c-cb2c-46d1-a01f-63352600ea5c. Following the fireside chat, a replay will be available on the Events and Presentations page of the MiNK website at https://investor.minktherapeutics.com/events-and-presentations.

About MiNK Therapeutics

MiNK Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering the discovery, development, and commercialization of allogeneic invariant natural killer T (iNKT) cell therapies to treat cancer and other immune-mediated diseases. MiNK is advancing a pipeline of both native and next-generation engineered iNKT programs, with a platform designed to facilitate scalable and reproducible manufacturing for off-the-shelf delivery. The company is headquartered in New York, NY. For more information, visit https://minktherapeutics.com/. Follow us on Twitter @MiNK_iNKT.

