Northern Trust has appointed Gregory Irizarry Senior Managing Director in the Miami office, where he will lead a team of seasoned multi-disciplinary professionals focused on serving ultra-high net worth individuals and families in the South Florida market.

During his 22-year career at Northern Trust, Irizarry has held a number of leadership roles, most recently serving as Senior Wealth Strategist and Manager. In that role, he was responsible for the service of integrated wealth management solutions, including investment allocations, estate planning and banking.

“Gregory has shown outstanding leadership to our teams, while assisting our clients in finding the right solutions for their banking and financial needs,” said Alexander P. Adams, South Florida President, Wealth Management. “We are looking forward to his expanded role to benefit the entire team in South Florida.”

Irizarry earned his Bachelor of Science in Business Administration and Management from Fairleigh Dickson University in Teaneck, NJ. He holds the FINRA Series 6, 7 and 63 Securities Licenses and attended the American Bankers Association Graduate Trust School.

Northern Trust Wealth Management offers holistic wealth management services for affluent individuals and families, family offices, foundations and endowments, and privately held businesses. It is recognized for its innovative technology, service excellence and depth of expertise, with $351.4 billion in assets under management as of December 31, 2022. The Northern Trust Company is an Equal Housing Lender. Member FDIC.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation (Nasdaq: NTRS) is a leading provider of wealth management, asset servicing, asset management and banking to corporations, institutions, affluent families and individuals. Founded in Chicago in 1889, Northern Trust has a global presence with offices in 25 U.S. states and Washington, D.C., and across 23 locations in Canada, Europe, the Middle East and the Asia-Pacific region. As of December 31, 2022, Northern Trust had assets under custody/administration of US$13.6 trillion, and assets under management of US$1.2 trillion. For more than 130 years, Northern Trust has earned distinction as an industry leader for exceptional service, financial expertise, integrity and innovation. Visit us on northerntrust.com. Follow us on Twitter @NorthernTrust or Northern Trust Corporation on LinkedIn.

