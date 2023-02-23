Amarin Clearly and Definitively Instructed Registrar to Accept ALL Submitted Proxy Cards

Author's Avatar
3 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Sarissa Issued its False Release Hours After Receiving Confirmation That All Proxy Cards Were Being Accepted

DUBLIN, Ireland and BRIDGEWATER, N.J., Feb. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amarin Corporation plc ( AMRN) (“Amarin” or the “Company”) today corrected the record regarding the latest misinformation from Sarissa Capital Management (“Sarissa”). Contrary to Sarissa’s press release, Amarin clearly and definitively instructed its registrar to accept ALL submitted proxy cards, including both blue and white cards, with regard to its upcoming General Meeting of Shareholders. This is standard practice for a contested solicitation process and was established before the proxy solicitation process even began. The idea that a company registrar would only accept one set of proxy cards is categorically false.

This is yet another example of Sarissa's focus on advancing its own interests at the expense of all Amarin shareholders. The registrar confirmed that it notified Sarissa eight hours in advance of their press release that all proxy cards were being considered. It is clear that Sarissa is willing to say anything in an attempt to get on the Board.

In a note dated February 16, 2023, from the registrar:

“As mentioned, [the registrar] did not advise [Sarissa] that Amarin were not accepting these proxy cards. As this was a different proxy form that [the registrar] had seen before, we had to check with Amarin if we were to accept it. Amarin advised that we were able to accept therefore we have lodged the votes.”

As this confirmation shows, the registrar was clearly instructed to accept all proxy cards, including Sarissa’s blue proxy card.

Materials regarding the Board of Directors’ recommendations for the General Meeting can be found at www.voteamarin.com.

About Amarin

Amarin is an innovative pharmaceutical company leading a new paradigm in cardiovascular disease management. From our foundation in scientific research to our focus on clinical trials, and now our commercial expansion, we are evolving and growing rapidly. Amarin has offices in Bridgewater, New Jersey in the United States, Dublin in Ireland, Zug in Switzerland, and other countries in Europe as well as commercial partners and suppliers around the world. We are committed to increasing the scientific understanding of the cardiovascular risk that persists beyond traditional therapies and advancing the treatment of that risk.

Amarin Contact Information

Investor Inquiries:
Lisa DeFrancesco
Investor Relations Amarin Corporation plc
[email protected] (investor inquiries)

Media Inquiries:
Mark Marmur
Corporate Communications, Amarin Corporation plc
[email protected] (media inquiries)

Or

Steve Frankel / Andi Rose / Tali Epstein
Joele Frank, Wilkinson Brimmer Katcher
212-355-4449

ti?nf=ODc1MTA4NyM1NDE0MzI2IzIwMjc3OTY=
Amarin-Corporation-plc.png

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.