Xponential Fitness, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results on Thursday, March 2, 2023

Author's Avatar
3 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE: XPOF), the largest global franchisor of boutique fitness brands, today announced that it will release its fourth quarter and full year 2022 financial results on Thursday, March 2, 2023 after the market closes. Xponential Fitness management will host a conference call to discuss the results at 1:30 p.m. PT / 4:30 p.m. ET the same day.

To access the event by telephone, please dial (877) 407-9716 and provide conference ID 13734905 approximately 15 minutes prior to the start time to allow time for registration. International callers should dial +1 (201) 493-6779 and provide the same conference ID.

The call will also be broadcast live over the Internet and can be accessed in the Investor Relations section of Xponential Fitness’ website at https%3A%2F%2Finvestor.xponential.com%2F. To listen to the live webcast, please visit the site at least 15 minutes prior to the start time to register, download and install any necessary audio software.

For those unable to join for the live presentation, a replay of the call will be available after the live presentation through March 16, 2023. To access the replay, dial (844) 512-2921 (U.S. and Canada) or +1 (412) 317-6671 (International) and enter the pin number: 13734905. A replay of the webcast also will be available following the event, accessible in the Investor Relations section of Xponential Fitness’ website at https%3A%2F%2Finvestor.xponential.com%2F.

About Xponential Fitness, Inc.

Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE: XPOF) is the largest global franchisor of boutique fitness brands. Through its mission to make boutique fitness accessible to everyone, the Company operates a diversified platform of ten brands spanning across verticals including Pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running, functional training and yoga. In partnership with its franchisees, Xponential Fitness offers energetic, accessible, and personalized workout experiences led by highly qualified instructors in studio locations across 48 U.S. states and Canada, and through master franchise or international expansion agreements in 14 additional countries. Xponential Fitness' portfolio of brands includes Club Pilates, the largest Pilates brand in the United States; CycleBar, the largest indoor cycling brand in the United States; StretchLab, a concept offering one-on-one and group stretching services; Row House, the largest franchised indoor rowing brand in the United States; AKT, a dance-based cardio workout combining toning, interval and circuit training; YogaSix, the largest franchised yoga brand in the United States; Pure Barre, a total body workout that uses the ballet barre to perform small isometric movements, and the largest Barre brand in the United States; STRIDE Fitness, a treadmill-based cardio and strength training concept; Rumble, a boxing-inspired full-body workout; and BFT, a functional training and strength-based program. For more information, please visit the Company’s website at xponential.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections based on management's judgment, beliefs, current trends, and anticipated performance, including statement regarding the timing of earnings release for the fourth quarter and full year 2022. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business and franchisees; our relationships with master franchisees and franchisees; difficulties and challenges in opening studios by franchisees; the ability of franchisees to generate sufficient revenues; risks relating to expansion into international markets; loss of reputation and brand awareness; material weakness in our internal control over financial reporting; and other risks as described in our SEC filings, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the full year ended December 31, 2021 filed by Xponential Fitness with the SEC and other periodic reports filed with the SEC. Other unknown or unpredictable factors or underlying assumptions subsequently proving to be incorrect could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee future results, level of activity, performance, or achievements. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. All information provided in this press release is as of today's date, unless otherwise stated, and Xponential Fitness undertakes no duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230216005098r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230216005098/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.