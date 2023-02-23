BENSALEM, Pa., Feb. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Law Offices of Howard G. Smith reminds investors of the upcoming February 21, 2023 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the case filed on behalf of investors who purchased Tattooed Chef, Inc. (“Tattooed Chef” or the “Company”) ( TTCF) securities between March 20, 2021 and October 12, 2022, inclusive (the “Class Period”).



Investors suffering losses on their Tattooed Chef investments are encouraged to contact the Law Offices of Howard G. Smith to discuss their legal rights in this class action at 888-638-4847 or by email to [email protected].

On October 12, 2022, after market hours, Tattooed Chef announced that it would be restating its financial statements from March 31, 2021 to the present and should no longer be relied upon, revealing that revenue had been overstated by $5,436,000 for fiscal 2021.

On this news, Tattooed Chef’s stock price fell $0.44, or 9.8%, in after-hours trading, to open at $4.05 per share on October 13, 2022, thereby injuring investors.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) Tattooed Chef continuously downplayed its serious issues with internal controls; (2) Tattooed Chef’s financial statements from March 31, 2021 to the present included “certain errors” such as overstating revenue and understating losses; (3) as a result, Tattooed Chef would need to restate its previously filed financial statements for certain periods; and (4) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Tattooed Chef securities during the Class Period, you may move the Court no later than February 21, 2023 to ask the Court to appoint you as lead plaintiff if you meet certain legal requirements. To be a member of the class action you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action. If you wish to learn more about this class action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020, by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to [email protected], or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

