VIZIO (NYSE: VZIO) today announced it has been named an Emmy® recipient for the Technology & Engineering Emmy® Awards by the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (NATAS). The award was granted for VIZIO’s pioneering work in utilizing data to power better viewing experiences for consumers and advancing the broader television marketplace.

“VIZIO is proud to be recognized as one of the most innovative leaders in the Smart TV evolution,” said William Wang, CEO and Founder of VIZIO. “This Emmy® Award is a testament to our team’s best-in-class execution to deliver great entertainment experiences for all VIZIO users and partners.”

VIZIO was awarded for its ACR technology that delivers a new level of speed, transparency and actionability to the TV marketplace. With this prestigious award, VIZIO joins a select few to be honored with an Emmy® Award for Technology and Engineering during the past year, 2022.

The Technology & Engineering Emmy® Awards are awarded to a living individual, a company, or a scientific or technical organization for developments and/or standardization involved in engineering technologies that either represent so extensive an improvement on existing methods or are so innovative in nature that they materially have affected television.

“Congratulations to the VIZIO team for this well-deserved recognition, as well as the others honored in this category,” said Joe Inzerillo, Co-Chair, NATAS Technology Achievement Committee. “Your work showed excellence in engineering creativity and you join a distinguished group of honorees that are chosen each year by dozens of industry experts and peers.”

The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences released+the+winners of the 74th Annual Technology & Engineering Emmy® Awards in January. The awards will be presented during a ceremony held in partnership with the National Association of Broadcasters (NAB) as part of their media and technology convention in Las Vegas on Sunday, April 16.

About VIZIO

Founded and headquartered in Orange County, California, our mission at VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE: VZIO) is to deliver immersive entertainment and compelling lifestyle enhancements that make our products the center of the connected home. We are driving the future of televisions through our integrated platform of cutting-edge Smart TVs and powerful operating system. We also offer a portfolio of innovative sound bars that deliver consumers an elevated audio experience. Our platform gives content providers more ways to distribute their content and advertisers more tools to connect with the right audience.

About The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences

The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (NATAS) is a non-profit service organization dedicated to the advancement of the arts and sciences of television and the promotion of creative leadership for artistic, educational, and technical achievements within the television industry. It recognizes excellence in television with the coveted Emmy®®® Awards for Children’s & Family, Daytime, News & Documentary, and Sports television programming, as well as achievements in television Technology & Engineering. NATAS membership consists of nearly 18,000 broadcast and media professionals represented in 19 regional chapters across the country.

