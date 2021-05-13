SHC, ARBK & EYE Class Action Reminders: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC, A Successful Firm, Reminds Investors of Deadlines and to Actively Participate

Author's Avatar
3 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

NEW YORK, Feb. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against the following publicly-traded companies. You can review a copy of the Complaints by visiting the links below or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Law Clerk and Client Relations Manager, Yael Nathanson of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484. If you suffered a loss, you can request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff. A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all other class members in directing the litigation. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice. An investor's ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff.

Sotera Health Company ( SHC)
Class Period: Sotera common stock: (i) pursuant and/or traceable to the Company’s IPO conducted on or around November 20, 2020; (ii) pursuant and/or traceable to the Company’s SPO conducted on or around March 18, 2021; and/or (iii) between November 20, 2020 and September 19, 2022, inclusive (the “Class Period”).
Deadline: March 27, 2023
For more info: www.bgandg.com/shc1.
The complaint alleges that, throughout the Class Period, and in connection with the IPO and the SPO, Sotera made false and misleading representations concerning its emissions control systems and exposure to liability from lawsuits for the Company’s failure to limit harmful EtO emissions. The Company represented that it had “a proactive [environmental, health and safety] program and a culture of safety and quality.” In addition, Sotera stated that it employed adequate and effective safeguards to control EtO emissions. Moreover, Sotera and its executives vehemently denied allegations that the Company’s EtO emissions from its sterilization facilities caused cancer and other severe health issues in people living in the communities near those facilities.

Argo Blockchain plc ( ARBK; ARBKL)
Class Period: (a) Argo American Depository Shares ("ADSs") pursuant and/or traceable to the Offering Documents (defined below) issued in connection with the Company's initial public offering conducted on or about September 23, 2021 (the "IPO" or "Offering"); and/or (b) Argo securities between September 23, 2021 and October 10, 2022, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period")
Deadline: March 27, 2023
For more info: www.bgandg.com/arbk.
The complaint alleges that the Offering Documents were negligently prepared and, as a result, contained untrue statements of material fact or omitted to state other facts necessary to make the statements made not misleading and were not prepared in accordance with the rules and regulations governing their preparation. Additionally, throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, the Offering Documents and Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Argo was highly susceptible to and/or suffered from significant capital constraints, electricity and other costs, and network difficulties; (ii) the foregoing issues hampered, inter alia, Argo's ability to mine BTC, execute its business strategy, meet its obligations, and operate its Helios facility; (iii) as a result, Argo's business was less sustainable than Defendants had led investors to believe; (iv) accordingly, Argo's business and financial prospects were overstated; and (v) as a result, the Offering Documents and Defendants' public statements throughout the Class Period were materially false and/or misleading and failed to state information required to be stated therein.

National Vision Holdings, Inc. ( EYE)
Class Period: May 13, 2021 - May 9, 2022
Deadline: March 28, 2023
For more info: www.bgandg.com/eye.
The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period the Defendants failed to disclose that: (i) National Vision was experiencing extraordinary wage and labor pressures as a result of intense competition and disruptions in the labor market due to the COVID-19 pandemic; (ii) National Vision had made a significant multi-million dollar investment in wage and compensation payments to its vision care professionals to prevent mass defections in the middle of 2021; (iii) the enhanced payouts were expected to negatively impact National Vision's fourth quarter 2021 costs and profit margins to an extent materially greater than what had been disclosed to investors; (iv) as a result, National Vision's profitability metrics were expected to deteriorate below not only favorable 2020 results, but also pre-pandemic levels; (v) consequently, there was a substantial undisclosed risk that National Vision would experience staff and optometrist shortages and capacity constraints; (vi) as a result, National Vision was suffering from a decline in net revenue and adjusted comparable store sales during the first quarter of 2022; and (iv) thus, the Company's 2022 financial outlook was materially false and misleading and lacked a reasonable factual basis.

Contact:
Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC
Peretz Bronstein or Yael Nathanson
212-697-6484 | [email protected]


ti?nf=ODc0NjMzMCM1NDAxNTE2IzIwMTc2OTA=
Bronstein-Gewirtz-Grossman-LLC.png
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.