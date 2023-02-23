ZoomInfo Will Integrate GPT into Its Go-to-Market Platform

ZoomInfo (NASDAQ: ZI), a global leader in modern go-to-market software, data, and intelligence, today announced it will integrate GPT technology into its platform. ZoomInfo believes this cutting-edge technology will transform the way sales and marketing teams find and connect with their ideal customers, cutting prospecting time and driving more efficient results for go-to-market (GTM) teams.

ZoomInfo’s data scientists and engineers are working to integrate GPT throughout ZoomInfo’s GTM platform. When complete, the integration should allow users to tell the platform in a few sentences what they are looking for and watch as it surfaces insights that are relevant to their needs at precisely the right time. ZoomInfo expects that Generative AI, combined with ZoomInfo’s trusted data, will deliver real-time insights on who to engage with, when to engage with them, and what to say.

“The software world is abuzz over what the future of products like ChatGPT can bring, and we’re thrilled to invent the future of go-to-market with generative AI,” ZoomInfo Founder and CEO Henry Schuck said. “When this integration is complete, our customers will be able to use GPT to shorten cold emails, isolate a call to action from a sales call, and much more.”

ZoomInfo has already incorporated GPT into its GTM plays and plans to use it to power advanced features such as suggested contacts and automation across engagement channels. Click here to get a preview.

To learn more about ZoomInfo, please visit www.zoominfo.com.

About ZoomInfo

ZoomInfo (NASDAQ: ZI) is a leader in modern go-to-market software, data, and intelligence for more than 30,000 companies worldwide. ZoomInfo’s revenue operating system, RevOS, empowers business-to-business sales, marketing, operations, and recruiting professionals to hit their number by pairing best-in-class technology with unrivaled+data+coverage, accuracy, and depth of company and contact information. With integrations embedded into workflows and technology stacks, including the leading CRM, Sales+Engagement, Marketing Automation, and Talent Management applications, ZoomInfo drives more predictable, accelerated, and sustainable growth for its customers. ZoomInfo emphasizes GDPR+and+CCPA+compliance. In addition to creating the industry’s first proactive notice program, the company is a registered data broker with the states of California and Vermont. Read about ZoomInfo’s commitment to compliance%2C+privacy%2C+and+security. For more information about ZoomInfo’s leading go-to-market software, data, and intelligence, and how they help sales, marketing, operations, and recruiting professionals, please visit www.zoominfo.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not historical facts. In some cases, you can identify these forward-looking statements by the use of words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “can,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “forecast,” “goal,” “intend,” “may,” “might,” “objective,” “outlook,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “projection,” “seek,” “should,” “target,” “trend,” “will,” “would” or the negative version of these words or other comparable words. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, any statements regarding ZoomInfo’s plans for growth and the expansion of its total-addressable-market. Such forward-looking statements are subject to various risks, uncertainties, assumptions, or changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict or quantify. Accordingly, there are or will be important factors that could cause actual outcomes or results to differ materially from those indicated in these statements. These factors include but are not limited to those described under “Risk Factors” in ZoomInfo’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K or subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). Such factors may be updated from time to time in ZoomInfo’s periodic filings with the SEC, which are accessible on the SEC’s website at+www.sec.gov. These factors should not be construed as exhaustive and should be read in conjunction with the other cautionary statements that include such filings. ZoomInfo undertakes no obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as required by law.

