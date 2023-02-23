SiTime+Corporation (Nasdaq: SITM), a market leader in precision timing, today announced a 32 kHz MEMS Super-TCXO® that sets a new performance benchmark for timekeeping components in electronics. The SiT7910 is part of the SiTime Endura™ ruggedized family for aerospace and defense applications. Devices that use global positioning system (GPS) signals, such as ruggedized handheld radios, ground vehicles and sensors, can acquire and lock to GPS more quickly and securely with the 25x higher precision of this Super-TCXO.

“The GPS signal is ubiquitous and is a crucial part of national security, everyday communications, financial systems, and power grid operations,” said Piyush Sevalia, executive vice president of marketing at SiTime. “However, it is susceptible not just to environmental disruptions but also to jamming and spoofing. GPS modernization is a multibillion-dollar, multi-year effort to upgrade the system with better features, performance, and security. Instrumental to this modernization is precision timekeeping, which ensures the faster and more secure acquisition of, and locking to GPS signals, even in the harshest of environmental conditions. Our SiT7910 Super-TCXO excels at overcoming these challenges. Like other SiTime products, it is another example of using our MEMS, analog, and systems technologies to create precision timing solutions that solve the world's big problems today.”

Sevalia continued, “We estimate that the SiTime product portfolio currently addresses a SAM (served addressable market) of approximately $2 billion. With products like Endura Super-TCXO and other recently introduced families, we are well on our way to growing our SAM to $4 billion by the end of 2024.”

Key features of the Endura SiT7910 Super-TCXO

32.768 kHz frequency

±0.2 ppm frequency stability over -55°C to +105°C temperature range, up to 25x better than legacy quartz technology. The device maintains 1 second of accuracy for one year, vs. legacy quartz devices that can only maintain it for one to 14 days.

Best-in-class 20 ppb/g g-sensitivity for resilience in high-vibration environments

Ultra-low power consumption, typically 6.0 µA, for use in portable aerospace and defense electronics

±5 ppm frequency aging over 20 years, maintains device performance over decades

1.62 V to 3.63 V operating supply voltage range for design flexibility

Small 2.5 x 2.0 mm package for space-constrained applications

Pb-free, RoHS, and REACH compliant

Endura enhanced screening flow for high quality and reliability

Availability

The SiT7910 is sampling now. %3Cb%3EContact+SiTime%3C%2Fb%3E for order information. Volume production for the Endura SiT7910 is expected in Q2, 2023.

Upon release, all Endura precision timing solutions will be available on the %3Cb%3ESiTimeDirect%3C%2Fb%3E™ store for shipment in as fast as 48 hours.

Additional Resources

Download the Endura+SiT7910+image.

Learn more about the Endura+ruggedized+SiT7910+Super-TCXO.

Learn more about SiTime+aerospace+and+defense+solutions.

About SiTime

SiTime Corporation is the precision timing company. Our programmable solutions offer a rich feature set that enables customers to differentiate their products with higher performance, smaller size, lower power, and better reliability. With over 3 billion devices shipped, SiTime is changing the timing industry.

Note on Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements regarding future events. These forward-looking statements are intended to qualify for the safe harbor from liability established by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Readers are cautioned that these forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results and the timing of events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to: our ability to ship products; and other risks and uncertainties described more fully in our documents filed with or furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission.

